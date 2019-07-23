55-year-old former “Friends” star Courteney Cox boasted a figure in a bikini
Courtney Cox is one of those women, which does not spoil a Mature age. In your 55, the former “Friends” star looks even better than it was 20 years ago. The actress never misses an opportunity to show your toned body to boast really have something.
Courteney Cox has published a short video in which he gave tribute to his friend, the singer Missy Elliott. “Oh, now I finally got what sang Missy, only that it took me 10 years,” wrote the actress. She quoted from the song Elliott Work out with a rather frivolous text: “I will drop the thing, you have to spread and unfold”.
The video is played in reverse order ― Courtney jumps out of the pool in a bikini, showing off a slim figure, then she puts on a robe, grabs a tray with lemonade and completes the look with stylish aviators in a gold frame.