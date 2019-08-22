56-year-old Quentin Tarantino for the first time will become a father (photo)
The famous Director Quentin Tarantino, the Creator of the films “pulp fiction,” “Kill bill”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” for the first time to be a father. 35-year-old wife of 56-year-old celebrity Daniella Rush is expecting a baby. This was announced nine months after their wedding. According to the publication People, in an official statement the pair said that “Danielle and Quentin Tarantino are very glad to announce this news.”
The Director married the Israeli singer and model November 28, during a traditional Jewish ceremony, which they held in California.
Quentin and Danielle met in 2009 when he was presented to Israel his film “inglorious bastards.” However, after a short novel, they parted. Tarantino later said in an interview that finally met the person with whom you would like to spend the rest of my life, but was forced to sacrifice his personal relationships for a career. In 2016, Tarantino and the Peak together again and never parted.
Danielle is the daughter of Israeli singer and composer, born in Poland about Zvi Peak. He is the author of many hits and created several songs for “Eurovision”. So, he wrote the song “Diva” with which Dana international won the contest in 1998. With the song of the authorship of the Peak “Hasta la vista” in 2003 he performed at the Eurovision song contest the representative of Ukraine Alexander Ponomarev.
