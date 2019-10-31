58 goals in 28 appearances: son Cristiano Ronaldo Shine in the t-shirt of Juventus (photo, video)
The son of five-time winner of the “Golden ball” Cristiano Ronaldo, 9-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., admired his game for the youth team, Juventus.
As you know, after moving my father in the summer of 2018 to the Turin club from real Madrid for 112 million euros boy started at the Academy of Juventus. According to the Twitter portal, Football Talent Scout, tracking the best young players in the world, Cristiano Jr., in less than a year and a half scored in 28 games 58 (!) goals. Is that: 9-year-old striker also 18 assists teammates gave.
Ironically, son of the famous footballer scored his first goal for Juventus even before his father. While Cristiano Ronaldo only set up your “sight” (at this point he has 36 goals in 57 games in all competitions), at that time, another 8-year-old scorer with the number “7” on the shirt four times, “married” in gate of the contender in a debut for the youth team of Juventus.
In addition, the young striker has repeatedly demonstrated an elegant technique of possession and goals-handsome that his father did not hesitate to publish in social networks.
