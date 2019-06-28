5G and the new satellite China will launch Venezuela
Telecommunications technology 5G is scheduled to launch in Venezuela. To implement it will help the Chinese company. The corresponding statement was made by the President of the country Nicolas Maduro, RIA “Novosti”.
According to him, will soon begin installation of the line 5G in the experimental form. This technology comes to Venezuela by strategic and comprehensive cooperation with China. Its cooperation countries intend to continue in the future.
The head of the Bolivarian Republic announced the imminent launch of the third satellite “Guaicaipuro”. It will happen also with the help of China.
Earlier it was reported that the Chinese had successfully launched another satellite navigation system Beidou, which should become the competitor of the American GPS and the Russian GLONASS. It is planned that by 2020 it will provide navigation services worldwide.