6 allergic reactions to mosquito bites
It so happens that after a mosquito bite there is a lot of swelling, swelling of the lips or nausea. Doctors told about the allergic reactions that can occur in response to mosquito attack.
Doctors say that people are not always associate the arising of allergic reactions after mosquito bites namely with the attacks of biting insects. The following symptoms signal that mosquito bites are associated with allergies.
Urticaria. Multiply on the skin bumps or reddish spots that the touch is lifted above the level of the skin.
Swelling of the lower part of the face. Doctors warn that any swelling in the lower part of the face is a strong motive for going to the doctor, because may indicate the development of angioedema, and in some cases increase the risk of death for a person. If, after mosquito bite in the mouth, lips or throat edema, it is better to seek emergency care.
Nausea. The feeling of nausea and weakness reminiscent of those that occur with SARS or the flu, thus can manifest an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite.
Headache. If a person has an Allergy to mosquito bites, then one of its handles can be sudden headache. By the way, a symptom of an allergic reaction to the bites can also be dizziness.
Temperature. Increased temperature is a consequence of the process of the body’s fight against selected allergens after mosquito bites.