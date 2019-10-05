6 available effective natural remedy for appetite suppressant
Not to use supplements that suppress the appetite, which often include unsafe components, it is better to include in the diet of certain foods. They contain a natural appetite suppressant.
With the arrival of cold weather and the rainy gloomy weather appetite can greatly increase using calories and food ingredients the body adapts to a difficult period and all the time he asks to chew on something delicious.
To suppress the raging appetite help natural substances contained in food. They can contribute to the inhibition of the hunger center and activation of the satiety center in the brain, to balance the effect of the “hunger hormones” like ghrelin and leptin.
Green tea. Its use eliminates the keen sense of hunger, reducing the body’s production of the hormone ghrelin, as well as improving sensitivity to insulin. To do this, in the absence of contraindications, it is useful to drink 2-4 cups of tea a day.
Grapefruits. They contained the enzymes reduce the food cravings and increase insulin sensitivity, stimulate lipolysis (fat metabolism). Experts recommend to consume one or two grapefruit a day.
Eggs. Chicken eggs are full of vitamins, minerals, iron and proteins, the digestion of which takes a long time for a long time and therefore prolongs the feeling of satiety. Eating two eggs for Breakfast can effectively protect themselves from uncontrollable outbursts of appetite during the day.
Fiber. Coarse fiber of fiber are not digested, they absorb some of the water and calories, and slow the absorption of carbohydrate sugars, which stabilizes blood sugar and reduces food cravings. We provide fiber vegetables, fruits, greens, whole grains, nuts and seeds, bran and legumes.
Apple cider vinegar. To suppress appetite enough to use Apple cider vinegar to one teaspoon diluted in a glass of water. Its use affects the level of glucose in the blood and activates the signals of saturation reaching the brain.
Water. Water is the simplest, but at the same time a very effective appetite suppressant. If you drink a glass of water 20-30 minutes before eating, this allows you to eat less – this effect is confirmed by many experiments.