6 available products that improve the condition of hypertension
When pressures above normal (120/80) scientists advise to pay attention to some products. They effectively improve the state of hypertension and thus are not delicacies, but it is accessible.
Potatoes. Fresh potato dishes are more simple, it seems, can not be. But such food is full of potassium and magnesium – nutrients, which normalizes blood pressure. The study, researchers from the University of Scranton ended in their verdict that “in potatoes contain substances similar to those used in drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure”.
Dairy products. According to reports, those people who daily include in your diet one serving of dairy products, the risk of developing hypertension decreased by 11% compared to those who eat such foods only from time to time.
Cocoa, chocolate. Natural cocoa powder has the property to lower blood pressure: it contains substances flavonoids improve vascular condition. In turn, scientists from Harvard University, concluded that people with high blood pressure effectively improves health the consumption of dark chocolate.
Beans. According to the conclusion of experts of the American dietetic Association, the habit of regularly eating beans is the way to maintain good health if you have problems with unstable pressure, hypertension. Beans contains substances that are ideal for cleansing vessels. Scientists have documented that daily consumption of 120 grams of beans for three weeks improves the rate of cholesterol in the human body by 10%.
Bananas. Adults need 4.7 grams daily of potassium. One banana contains about 12% of the recommended norm. The study’s authors from the University of southern California emphasise that the consumption of foods high level of potassium is not inferior to the degree of effectiveness of the diuretics that are most commonly used to lower blood pressure.
Oatmeal. According to the Journal of the American College of nutrition, eating 120 grams of oatmeal a day can be an effective means to lower the pressure. At the time of the experiment, the oatmeal helped to lower high blood pressure in 75% of the participants. Most of the pressure fell to 5 mm Hg, some volunteers – 15 mm.