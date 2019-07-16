6 beneficial properties inherent in beer
The beer is characterized by a content of a number of vitamins and other useful microelements. But the usefulness of beer depends on the amount of alcohol consumed.
Strengthens bones. The study, researchers from tufts University showed that part of the beer, the mineral silicon makes bones stronger and helps to prevent osteoporosis. But for the manifestation of the health effect of beer should not be abused – the amount must not exceed a bottle a day
Reduces the risk of rheumatoid arthritis. At different times, scientists obtained data that the beer is able to protect people from developing arthritis. So, Swedish experts came to the conclusion that drinking three bottles of beer a week reduces the risk of disease by 52%.
Is the prevention of heart attack and stroke. According to reports, the beer activates the growth of high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol), whereby the risk of heart attack or stroke may decrease by 40%.
Protects against kidney stones. It is not known exactly why, but the risk of kidney stones in males who consume beer (no more bottles a day), reduced by 20%.
Helps to prevent dementia. One of the causes of dementia is the accumulation in the body of the aluminum, destroying brain cells. The beer component of silicon reduces the amount absorbed by the body is aluminum, it confirmed not one study scientists.
Prevents the diabetes. It was discovered that moderate consumption of beer the risk of diabetes type 2 diabetes could be reduced by 65%.