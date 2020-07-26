6 best apps for independent studying of English language
What’s the best way to learn a new language? Ask anyone who speaks several languages, and you will probably get a range of answers. Classes, textbooks, program, language exchange are all tools that can help you achieve a certain level of language proficiency. Application for language learning is another tool that is becoming more popular. However, each application has its own orientation and teaching method. This writes the Money.
Why use apps for language learning
Learning another language is not an easy task. Unlike children who learn just listening to others say, adults must undergo a lengthy and difficult process of trial and error, which includes both the study and practice of grammar, vocabulary and speech. It takes a lot of time, especially if studying full-time.
Despite the fact that the classroom environment has traditionally been popular among language learners, interest in the formal study of language is reduced. The modern language Association found that in the period from autumn 2013 to autumn 2016 the number of students in courses decreased by 9.2% in colleges and universities. Meanwhile, applications for language learning are becoming more popular among students all over the world due to their availability.
Applications have traditionally been used as a Supplement to traditional methods of language learning. These programs have recently become more and more advanced, so they can replace courses in primary and secondary level. You may not be able to achieve their level of fluency, but they can serve as a starting point for learning.
Ultimately, the purpose of the application for language learning is to minimize the impact of language learning on your schedule and your wallet. It is much more affordable than other alternatives, such as training courses or travel abroad, and it can be accessed from anywhere, depending on the platform.
Important information about applications for learning languages
There is no single application for learning languages, which is perfect for everyone. One type of application can focus in one area, e.g. speaking skills, while another might invest more in reading comprehension and writing.
Start with a consideration of the motives for learning a new language. You want to learn the basic skills, or you need something longer and more comprehensive? How much you need to learn, will be very different depending on whether you want to learn the language because you go on holiday, translating to work or hope to establish business channels with a foreigner.
Then think about how you will do it. Some busy schedules, and they need to allocate time for training in small segments throughout the day. Others may devote a few hours daily to fully focus on one aspect of the language. Certain types of applications are best suited to different students.
You can start to learn the language as soon as determine their training needs. Keep in mind that the number of programs for language learning on the market has increased significantly, especially after such well-known brands like Rosetta stone and Duolingo, popularized this method of training.
This is one of the best apps for learning languages:
- Pimsleur: the best way to study on the go
- Rosetta Stone: the best app for full course
- Babbel: it is better for grammar
- Duolingo: the best free app to study on the courses
- LinguaLift: best for cultural immersion
- iTalki: best for tutoring
Pimsleur
Pimsleur Premium is well suited for the everyday man. Unlike other programs on this list, the Pimsleur courses was developed based conversational methodology. Lessons focus on audio and usually no longer than half an hour; users are encouraged to learn on the road, in the subway or during work breaks. Courses can be launched via the phone app or on the website. In addition to its core audio lessons, Pimsleur also includes exercises on flash card reading lessons and other supplemental materials that are available online. Pimsleur offers courses in more than 40 different languages, starting at $19,95 / month.
Rosetta Stone
First released in 1993 as a program on the CD-ROM, Rosetta remains one of the best programs for the study of language. Today, online subscriptions, the company offers courses for more than 30 languages, including those that are endangered.
Listen, read, write, speak -Rosetta is trying to unite all major elements of language learning into a single holistic programme. Another reason why Rosetta excels in creating an immersive approach to language lies in its technology of speech recognition, which has been praised for its accuracy and high degree of customizability. Learn to speak like native speakers, it is important that students felt they had made real progress. The technology works on all devices where available Rosetta on desktops, tablets and smartphones.
Rosetta Stone offers to begin study in one language with the $35,97 ($ 11,99/month) for 3 months. Users can also pay a subscription for 12 or 24 months or even abandon it and pay for a lifetime subscription. These three plans include access to all languages on Rosetta.
Babbel
Grammar may not be the most exciting part of language learning, but it is an important component for anyone who wants to do more than just speak at a basic level. This is especially important if you plan to use the language for professional reasons or want to understand more complex sentence structures.
Babbel grammar exercises are a combination of explanatory and interactive content. Exercise describe in detail how work certain parts of the language. Grammar lessons ask you to do a variety of things, such as the conjugation of verbs, identify types of words and formation of sentences in a special way. In addition, during regular class pop-up hints on grammar, which is a good way to discreetly integrate the fact that users have learned to other parts of the course.
Prices start from $6.95 per month, when you pay for a full year. The short duration of the subscription, 3 month, is $8.95 per month.
Duolingo
Duolingo is one of the most downloaded apps in the Apple and Google stores with more than 300 million users. The app is heavily gamified, has experience points, leaderboards and other features designed to attract users. The idea is that users can continue in the same spirit and returned each day to maintain their language skills at a high level.
Duolingo does things that even makes no other software installed on it free platform where users can enjoy the benefits of language learning forever. However, since it is free, it depends on advertising. If you don’t like the idea of advertising, you can choose Duolingo Plus subscription plan with no ads. The cost of plant starts at $12.99 per month.
Duolingo courses are built as “trees”, where users have to complete a certain number of levels in each section before you move forward. Some language tracks fully implemented, with courses that reach complex vocabulary and grammatical content closer to the end, while others remain at an introductory level. Although it may not be so for each of the 26 variants Duolingo — they are created and controlled by different people.
Duolingo also unique in that it offers courses for languages that are rare in other places, such as Hawaiian, Welsh, and Navajo. It also supports courses in artificial languages, which currently include Esperanto, Klingon and verhneuralskiy.
LinguaLift
Although it offers only three courses — Russian, Hebrew, and Japanese — LinguaLift is much superior to all other programs in the study of these languages. The platform is largely based on text and graphical content, and provides users with the exercise sheets. In a sense, it functions as a digital, augmented textbook instead of a traditional online course.
Most LinguaLift is allocated at the level of cultural immersion that it offers to students. Each lesson contains a detailed explanation of why you use certain expressions or the context of certain traditions and customs. You can learn about cherry trees in Japan, or about winter in Russian words related to these topics.
LinguaLift is a monthly and annual subscription plan. First — $29 per month, and the last $204 per year.
iTalki
There are a number of apps and programs that refuse standard plan language courses in exchange for other teaching methods. One such method is the 1-on-1 tutoring that iTalki takes precedence. iTalki started as a community for the exchange of languages, where users could practice their skills, communicating with partners in training, who were native speakers of the target language. Now the platform serves as a market for teachers, where users can also contact the teachers.
Teachers in iTalki set their own rates and prices for lessons in almost any language that you can imagine.
iTalki works with the built-in wallet, in which users can add credits. They can then be spent on private lessons and tutoring, which average $10, but can reach $5 or $20, depending on the language combination and the popularity of the tutor.
How to find the best app for language learning
Find the right app for language learning is difficult for two reasons. First, as it is becoming increasingly popular, more and more language apps overwhelm the online stores of Apple and Google. Second, even if you find the type of software that you are looking for, its teaching methodology may not meet your learning needs.
