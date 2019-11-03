6 best teas that improve sleep and fight against insomnia
Herbal teas have long been used as a natural means of relaxation and a good night’s sleep. Modern studies also confirm the ability of herbal teas to improve sleep and quality of night rest.
Good sleep is crucial for overall health. But these days, almost 30% of people suffer from insomnia or the chronic inability to sleep. This drink is as tea can become a simple guide to help you establish your dream.
Daisy. Chamomile tea is used as a natural remedy for reducing inflammation, increased concern and anxiety, overcome insomnia. Its calming effects can be attributed to the antioxidant called apigenin: it binds with specific receptors in the brain that promote relaxation and sleep. Improve sleep and sleep in conjunction with the effect of chamomile tea can be felt after 2 weeks of its use. In USA a study conducted in 60 nursing homes, showed that those who received 400 mg of chamomile extract per day, sleep quality was significantly better than those who did not.
The Valerian root. Valerian — this herb, which in past centuries used to treat problems such as insomnia, nervousness, and headaches. Some studies confirm that Valerian root is an effective remedy for sleep. Scientists don’t completely understand how Valerian root works to improve sleep. Supposedly it increases levels of a neurotransmitter called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). When GABA is present in abundance, it increases drowsiness. In fact, on the same principle are certain anti-anxiety drugs such as xanax.
Lavender. In ancient times the Greeks and Romans often added lavender to their bath and breathed in her calming scent. Lavender tea is recommended as a drink to help relax, calm your nerves and easier to fall asleep. A study involving 67 women with insomnia showed that inhalation of lavender aroma twice a week for 20 minutes leads to a decrease in heart rate and heart rate variability, and improve sleep.
Lemon balm (Melissa). Although the leaves of lemon balm are often sold as an extract for aromatherapy, they are also dried for tea. Its use can reduce the symptoms associated with insomnia. According to the results of experiments on mice, lemon balm increases GABA levels and may act as a sedative.
Passionflower. Tea is prepared from dried leaves, flowers and stems of the plants of Passiflora. This plant has the property to alleviate anxiety and help to sleep. A study involving 40 patients showed that those who drank tea with passionflower daily for weeks subsequently reported significantly better sleep quality compared to participants who did not drink tea. In addition, it is established that effectively reduce the symptoms of insomnia can passion flower in combination with Valerian root and hops.
Magnolia. Traditionally, Magnolia has been used in Chinese medicine to alleviate various symptoms including abdominal discomfort, nasal congestion, stress. Currently the plant is highly valued for its calming effect. Its sedative effect is believed to be associated with the action of substances honokiol, which is abundantly found in the stems, flowers and bark of the plant Magnolia. In the experiments, honokiol, extracted from Magnolia, has reduced the time required for falling asleep and increased sleep duration. Tea from Magnolia is made mainly from the bark of the plant, but can also include buds and stems.