6 breakfasts, which are considered useful in vain
Corn flakes
Favorite cinematic version of the Breakfast corn flakes. This finished product is sufficient to fill with milk, yogurt or juice to get a fairly nutritious meal. It is, of course, will satiate for several hours. However, not everyone knows that this Breakfast dramatically increases the level of blood sugar. Very soon after this meal back hunger. Therefore, to rely on such a Breakfast is not worth it. It is better to choose something more secure and useful.
Fresh juice
Very often it is taken in the morning, when the benefit from drink at that time of day a little. The fact that the taking the juice on an empty stomach can cause significant problems with the digestive system. For example, over time the person with this Breakfast is guaranteed to gastritis, ulcers, the development of food Allergy. Therefore, it is advisable to have a hearty Breakfast and then take the juice of fresh fruit or a smoothie made from citrus.
Bananas
Everyone knows that bananas are extremely nutritious. But as a Breakfast to take them is not recommended. This product is very a lot of magnesium, that will give a serious strain on the heart and will not be good for health.
Dairy products
Cottage cheese, yogurt, yogurt has long been considered the key to a healthy and wholesome Breakfast. But it is not so. Actually their ideal to not consume on an empty stomach: for example, at lunch or in the evening. Hydrochloric acid, which is produced during the night, will break down all the beneficial bacteria from these foods. So they will not be perfect.
Herbs and vegetables
There are a number of vegetables, which will be unsafe Breakfast. These include greens, tomatoes, cucumbers. But high levels of acids that can cause heartburn, bloating, and with regular and excessive use can cause stomach ulcers.
Bacon and eggs
Bacon and eggs is also very popular as Breakfast. However, the products have excessive fat content, which if too frequent and large consumption can cause weight gain. Besides red meat fried on an empty stomach can cause pancreatic cancer.
Medikforum