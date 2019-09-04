6 causes of headaches, which may surprise you
Among the causes of headache, many people call stress and drinking red wine. But the list of circumstances that can cause such pain, is much larger.
The doctors talked about what factors may contribute to headache. Some of these reasons may surprise you.
For example, according to the scientists, the headache may cause the rejection of Breakfast. According to available data, in the circumstances of the delay of the meal the head starts to hurt half of men and one third women.
Certainly there are those who from personal experience know: headache able to provoke the spirits. Indeed, the experts agree, a chemical molecule of some perfume scents stimulate the trigeminal nerve endings. Headache because of a perfume can last continuously for days.
Also influence the occurrence of headache changes in weather. For example, it was found that many people do not tolerate extremes of temperature from 5 degrees and greater. What is the basis of the mechanism that causes “weather” headache, scientists exactly is still not known. They believe that weather variations in a specific way affect the level of oxygen in the blood.
Another possible cause is a disturbance of circadian rhythms. Sudden changes in lifestyle, the need to stay awake at night, changing time zones can cause the so-called cluster headaches that can last from a few days to 6-7 weeks.
Perhaps it will surprise you, but among the reasons because of which there is a headache, the experts call and the pain medication. If a person was prescribed a course of analgesics, then after he will be on drink and drugs will no longer be accepted, there may be a withdrawal syndrome with painful symptoms.
The use of some products (even useful!) also can become a lever for the start of a headache. In particular, the occurrence of headaches have been associated with organic substance tiramina resulting from the breakdown of protein. His sources include some types of cheese (Parmesan), bacon, smoked meat, onions, avocado, pickles, bananas, chocolate.