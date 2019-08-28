6 changes in taste that say about the health problems
People are able to sense five basic tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami (i.e., savory, closer to meat). Change the tastes or even their loss can indicate serious health problems. What is told in our material.
Complete loss of taste
Ageusia – the so-called complete loss of taste. This may be a sign of a lingering runny nose or appear on a background of reception of antibiotics. However, if you are already more than a month to heal (or has healed), and the flavors did not come back, there’s reason to wonder what is wrong with your health. Changes in taste can talk about head injuries, infections of the upper respiratory tract, hypothyroidism, diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome, dental infections, and cancer of the oral cavity.
Too sweet
Sometimes there is a change in the taste when whole foods seems too sweet. It also may indicate health problems. For example, a sweet taste in everything can be a symptom of pesticide poisoning or other chemical poisons, disorders of insulin production (and, hence, the initial stage of diabetes), infectious or viral damage to nerve cells. Often the sweetness is felt due to dental diseases caused by Escherichia coli, lung cancer as well as depression or chronic stress.
All salty
And then there’s the reverse situation – all the dishes seem too salty. Most likely in this situation that the oral hygiene is kept badly or there is dehydration, which the man himself may not even feel it. Lack of fluid is often caused by medication, alcohol or other harmful drinks. If you clean forgotten as it should be, and drink sufficient water, the change in taste may indicate the following health problems: infectious and fungal diseases of the nasopharynx, Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, or pneumococcus that enters the salivary ducts and provoking disease of the salivary glands.
Too bitter
The man in this case, it is definitely facing some health problems. In the first place then you need to check the liver and other abdominal organs. Most often a change of taste, when it all becomes too bitter caused by the slagging that can be addressed with medication and diet. But sometimes it’s real health problems: diseases of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tract, chronic cholecystitis, gallstone disease, lazy bowel, menopause, damage to the nervous system such as multiple sclerosis.
All sour
Very often changes in taste occur in diseases of the digestive tract, for example, exacerbation of gastritis or stomach ulcers. It can also talk about dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontitis. Often heartburn and sour belching accompany pregnant women due to the increase in intra-abdominal pressure.
Changes usual tastes
But the taste of a familiar product can suddenly become another. This health problem is called dysgeusia. It can be caused by pregnancy, anemia, disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as a lack of thyroid hormone.
Medikforum