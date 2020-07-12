6 common mistakes made by buyers on Amazon
Amazon is one-stop online shop where you can buy goods at great prices and get fast delivery and the range there is truly endless. On this site people are stocking up on everything from suitcases to packaging accessories, writes Travel+Leasure.
There are hidden tricks to take advantage of and mistakes to avoid. If you know about them, then purchase on Amazon will be even cheaper and more convenient.
Here are 6 common mistakes that often make buyers at Amazon.
1. You are wrong to choose the time of purchase
Amazon is known for great deals, starting with the household and ending with the means to care for skin (and almost everything in between), but you can save more money if you make purchases during sale periods. The website holds a massive sale on Black Friday and cyber Monday every year, and in the famous annual Prime Day, but you can also often save browsing page of Today’s Deals and other tracking sales.
2. You don’t compare products
Comparison shopping — a mandatory attribute of shopping on the Internet, especially on Amazon. It is necessary to compare brands and styles to make the best choice, whether buying furniture or a new swimsuit. Amazon Assistant makes it easy to compare prices by offering a 30-day tracking tool prices, which will help you to find the best time to shop and save on products that you are looking for. Installing Amazon Assistant in your browser, you will get access to several other tools including product comparisons and labels that will further simplify your purchases on the Internet.
3. You don’t read reviews
One of the most useful aspects of shopping at Amazon are the customer reviews. In addition to the five-star rating system, customers often leave detailed reviews, highlighting the pros and cons of the product. Buyers can also ask questions and get help. In the reviews section most likely to contain the answers to almost any question you may have about a particular product.
4. You are not buying a subscription to Amazon Prime
In addition to ultra fast free delivery and discounts at Whole Foods, there are many other advantages of Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $ 119 a year. If it’s not quite in your budget, you can use Amazon Household to share your subscription that includes digital content such as Prime Video, with another adult.
5. You don’t have service Amazon Warehouse and Outlet
Even if you are an experienced online shopper, you may not know about these additional ways to save. Amazon Warehouse offers impressive deals on quality used goods, from computers and tablets to tools for home improvement. Amazon Outlet offers a wide range of products such as cosmetics and electronics. Don’t forget to go to the pages of Fashion Coupons Clearance and Overstock Deals to see the best collection of discounts for Outlet.
6. You don’t subscribe to favorite products
If you use Amazon to purchase goods of daily demand, you can save up to 15% by selecting the option “subscribe and save”. You can choose the delivery of goods from once per 2 weeks to once per 6 months, depending on your preference. And you’ll not only save money, but you will never have to run out to the store at the last minute, when the house ended right products.
