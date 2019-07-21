6 dangerous diseases, which today occur in young people
Doctors state that today young people aged 20 to 30 years are increasingly finding diseases previously considered “aged”.
Hypertension. Many of today’s young are convinced that high blood pressure is the lot of pensioners. Today, however, hypertension occurs in people under 30 years of age is 10% of all cases and 35% of cases in people younger than 40 years. Doctors warn that if hypertension develops in youth, it significantly increases the risk of various cardiovascular disorders in the age that isn’t even old age.
A deficiency of vitamin D. His lack of scientists associated with the passion of today’s young people to an unhealthy diet, in particular insufficient consumption of fish, dairy products. Recent studies show that vitamin D deficiency which may lead to the emergence of diabetes, because it dulled the sensitivity of tissues to insulin and impairs cells of the pancreas.
Cancer of the skin. Skin cancer today is rapidly becoming younger worldwide. Young people do not see the danger to spend a lot of time in the sun. Recently in the British press were made by physicians who reported a significant increase in melanoma among people aged 25 to 49 years. According to scientists, contribute to this growth of cheap package tours and discounts for flights, in which people often relax in those places where they can be exposed to strong UV light.
Infertility. At the meeting of the European society of human reproduction and embryology, held in Vienna, scientists from Harvard University reported that today a huge number of young men had low fertility, which raises risks of infertility. Experts see in this phenomenon a great influence unhealthy eating habits – particularly the abuse of products of highly processed (pizza, burgers, chips, etc.).
Diseases of the liver. Overeating, passion to unhealthy food and obesity have become factors for the rapid growth of the diseases of the liver, which today occur in young people, practically teenagers. Young people suffering from fatty liver and cirrhosis not related to alcohol, is a paradox of our days.
Apnea. According to reports, from sleep apnea and its main symptom is night snoring often affects young women. Every third of them is aged 25 to 34 years, very intense snoring at least three nights a week. Several studies showed that heavy snoring is dangerous, it is associated with an increased risk of dementia and serious memory problems.