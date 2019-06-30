6 diseases that may be exacerbated in the summer
Doctors warn too active in the sun, sweating, exposure in the summer can lead to the exacerbation of certain disease symptoms.
SARS. Runny nose, sore throat, watery eyes, body aches, oddly, easier to catch a cold in summer than in winter, as the causative agents of summer viruses have an extremely favorable environment for their reproduction – the heat and humidity. Different summer the germs that trigger infection, the fact that in addition to the “classic” symptoms of SARS, they often cause even the symptoms of poisoning — abdominal pain and nausea.
Autoimmune diseases. Doctors warn that the intense ultraviolet radiation and high temperatures can exacerbate the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, lupus and other autoimmune diseases.
Night cramps. According to neurologists, the hot weather is an extra load on the motor nerves, which serve as transmitters of impulses from the Central nervous system to the muscles. As a result of excessive reaction of these nerves, you may experience cramps in the legs.
Kidney stones. Available scientific data indicates that with the increase in air temperature begins to increase risk of kidney stones is due to the fact that the summer loss of moisture in the body is more intense, and kidneys in this mode have an increased load. In the summer it is very important to drink plenty of pure water.
Headaches. Summer heat with its lack of oxygen is one of the most significant factors of aggravation of migraines and headaches of various types. In hot weather you should always have on hand, drinking water and medicines. For people prone to migraines, mandatory headgear, umbrellas.
Diseases of the skin. Rosacea and eczema are common summer skin problems. With this skin inflammation in summer tend to occur more severely – the heat inhibits the protective response of the immune system, the skin reactions are aggravated. In addition, the condition of the skin in summer, bad smog and all kinds of harmful evaporation from different surfaces, becoming more intense.