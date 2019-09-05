6 disturbances in the body, which signals pain in the neck
Often neck pain is an ordinary case that passes quickly. But sometimes this pain is a signal of hidden disorders in the body.
Osteoarthritis. This is the most common disease of the joints, both small and large. Sharp pain in the neck may indicate the displacement of the vertebrae or their excessive mobility of the vertebrae. Signs of disturbances of the cervical vertebrae found in half of people over 50 years old and 75% older than 65 years. Lately they have also become increasingly popular with the young 30–year-olds.
Doctors say: the development of age-related degenerative changes in the spine play a role sedentary lifestyle, anxiety and depression, constant tension of the neck muscles, trauma.
Muscle spasm. This is a common cause of acute neck pain, or a condition like an acute torticollis (people can’t turn the head due to spasm of the muscles and significant pain syndrome). Most often, this “clip” was found in people aged 12-30 years. Its causes are not entirely known. Hypothetically this is related to the microdamages of the intervertebral discs and joints.
Cervical radiculitis. Another common cause of pain in the neck. Cervical radiculitis is caused by compression or irritation of the nerve root of the spinal nerve. This files most often occurs in people after the age of 40 and 50 years. Studies show that the relationship of cervical radiculitis and physical stress or injuries is not very significant (only 15% of cases). Scientists believe that this violation relates more to the influence of the genetic factor determining the state of spinal discs in a person.
Autoimmune processes. Neck pain can be a result of the arthritic process affecting joints and bone tissue.
Infectious diseases. They affect the overall immunity of the body and every organ individually. Neck pain can be a signal of development in the body infectious diseases such as meningitis, poliomyelitis, shingles, lymphadenitis, thyroiditis.
A whiplash injury of the spine. This injury is often experienced in car accidents and a failed diving into water. While damaged, the intervertebral joints, muscles, ligaments, discs and spinal roots, leading to pain not only in the neck, but in the head (most often in the neck), as well as dizziness, nausea. However, on soft injury injury may go unnoticed. In such cases, patients can suffer chronic pain in the neck unexplained nature.