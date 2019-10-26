6 drinks after a workout than water
After intense exercise the body needs hydration, we lose a lot of fluid through sweat. And here are some great drinks for this purpose, in addition to water.
Chocolate milk. It contains carbohydrates and is the perfect drink after a workout. Carbohydrates speed up the process of recovery by replacing glycogen that was lost during exercise. Protein in chocolate milk in combination with carbohydrates has a positive effect on the recovery of tired muscles.
Coconut water. Leave your sports drinks at home and lean on coconut water. It’s Packed with lots of electrolytes like magnesium and potassium. Coconut water contains less salt than regular sports drinks, it reduces the risk of dehydration and heart disease.
Watermelon and Basil. Based drink of watermelon contains magnesium, potassium and salt help to balance the levels of electrolytes in your body. In the ordinary watermelon is 90% water, which helps replenish lost in the form of sweat liquid in the body. And Basil helps detoxify our body and improve intestinal health.
Cherry juice. Rich in antioxidants cherry juice reduces inflammation and lipid peroxidation. It promotes muscle recovery. Also, this juice prevents the loss of strength in the muscles, it is useful to strengthen the muscle mass and quick recovery.
Black and green tea. In these drinks there is a mass of useful properties, they help the process of fat oxidation. This process of splitting fat into small molecules for energy.
Non-alcoholic beer. Contained carbohydrates and electrolytes in this drink reduce the risk of muscle spasms after a workout. Particularly useful non-alcoholic beer to reduce inflammation after Cycling.