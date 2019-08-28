6 easy exercises for better health
Stretching will improve your flexibility, strengthen muscles and ease the aching pain. Not to go in the form of a question mark, take care of the back now, with 6 simple daily stretching exercises.
1. Pose of a camel
Get on your knees, pressing the legs towards each other. Put your hands on your lower back and slowly arch your back. Stretch hands as low as possible. Ideally you should touch the heels. Stop if you feel discomfort.
2. Bending forward
Sit on the floor. Legs spread as wide as possible without bending the knees. Slowly bend and stretch arms forward, keep hands, do not touch the ears. Relax your neck
You can perform this same exercise while standing: stand up straight and spread your legs widely. Bend, stretch, hands down. If possible, touch the floor with your palms.
3. The frog pose
Get on all fours, knees spread as wide as possible. Slowly bend your knees and lower your head and upper body on the floor, arching your back. Not gigibytes too much.
4. Side lunges
Stand up straight and spread your legs as wide as possible. Lean slightly forward, bend your right leg at the knee and sit to the end. The left foot must stand on heel, toes pointing up. Then straighten up and repeat, sitting on the left leg.
5. “Butterfly”
Sit on the floor, bend and spread the knees apart. The soles of your feet should touch each other. Keep your backs straight. Gently push the elbows or the palms of your knees, if you want to nail to the floor.
6. Stretching of the forearm
Pull your shoulders back and pinch the shoulder blades on the back. Extend your left arm in front of him, brush down with your palm to him. Put the right palm on the left and slowly pull the left arm to the body, without bending it at the elbow. Repeat the same on right hand.
Stay in each position for 10-15 seconds. Over time, you will be able to perform longer, so it’s important to listen to sensations in the body. If you feel pain or discomfort stop and SLOWLY return to starting position.