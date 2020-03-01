6 expired products, they eat everything: how dangerous is it
Not always obvious which product has already come into disrepair, and what you can eat, especially if its shelf life is three days and not a week. Of course, your safety should always be the priority, but worth thinking about the fact that each year, Americans voluntarily throw away almost 40% of its food. According to the Department of agriculture of the USA, it’s the equivalent of more than $ 160 billion each year, says the Travel+Leasure.
Date of expiration will always point with some margin — in the end, they are not governed by Federal law, the “best by” or “use by” usually indicates the time period when the product quality will be as high as possible. Therefore, regardless of whether some products are technically safe to eat, you may notice a change in taste, color or texture. If you notice that food has an unpleasant smell or strange, do not eat it. But if everything is in order, you can decide what to do next.
1. Spices
Of course, the old coriander, and cumin will not kill you. But they may have little or no taste. It’s a shame, considering that the spices is designed for the opposite: a means of expressing and enhancing the taste of meals. Spices start losing flavor and aroma, and the period of their “heyday” is much shorter than we expect. Most spices retain their quality for about three years, but by the end of this period, nutmeg does not resemble the taste of your favorite spice.
To the dried spices to be fresh and lively to the taste, buy whole foods whenever possible and grind them before use. Since the solid product has a smaller surface area that is exposed to oxygen — the main enemy of storage — they will keep longer your taste. Better to buy in specialized places, not supermarkets. And try not to buy spices in bulk or in large quantity.
2. Sausage
The safety of this product is a serious problem. Vacuum plastic packaging and the idea that the sausages were a serious treatment, makes the consumer to think that deli ham, Turkey, roast beef and other meat snacks you can eat for weeks in a row. But most manufacturers of sliced meat, including major brands such as Boar’s Head, say that meat is considered optimally fresh for only three days after purchase. Eat it within a week or so, but if you notice unpleasant smells (especially the smells of ammonia, vinegar or yeast), mold or slimy texture on the meat, get rid of it.
3. Garlic
Garlic should be stored in a cool, dry, dark place in the pantry. It is natural that some people forget how long he has been here. A whole head of garlic, unpeeled and intact, can be considered fresh for about 6 months. Garlic cloves — single, brown — good for use within 3 weeks, cleaned one week. If clove of garlic chopped with a knife, it will deteriorate in a few hours (if you don’t cover it with olive oil, which will maintain freshness for a couple of days). If you see little green shoots on the garlic or the cloves become soft, throw them away — they will ruin the dish.
4. Mayonnaise
If you still have Bank mayonnaise from potato salad, prepared on thanksgiving, please get rid of it (and next time for the holidays buy a smaller jar). According to the Department of agriculture, mayonnaise can be used in food only within 2 months after opening the container. This is another issue with marking dates: most likely, the can says the shelf life that expires somewhere in the distant future, but this applies only to unopened jar. If you eat mayonnaise with expired shelf life, it is seriously at risk.
5. Liquid eggs / egg substitutes
Liquid egg substitutes eggs in unopened packages usually are usable for several months. But if you open the package on Monday morning, expect that they will deteriorate in the environment in the best case on Thursday. According to Foodsafety.gov open containers with liquid eggs are best used within 3 days, and they should not be frozen.
6. Bread
You probably regularly eat bread after the expiration date, and this is usually nothing to worry about. But if you notice an unusual smell or mold stains immediately throw away the bread. Cherstvaya slices can be turned into croutons or breadcrumbs and put in the freezer — then the bread can be used for three months or longer.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4512
[name] => food
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => eda
)
food
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5504
[name] => products
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => products
)
products
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark