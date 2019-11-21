6 foods that cause the body chronic inflammation
Inflammation in the body can occur in response to many triggers, and some injury or illness, it is difficult to prevent. However, we have far more opportunities to control such factors as daily diet.
One of the ways to remain as healthy that are recommended today by doctors to suppress inflammation, minimizing the consumption of products able to cause. This measure may help the body better defend itself from disease and faster tissue regeneration in case of damage. Chronic, that is long-term inflammation is associated with an increased risk of developing heart disease, bowel and metabolic disorders — diabetes, obesity.
The portal MedikForum.ru konkretisiert what foods can significantly affect the development of inflammation in the body.
Sugar and corn syrup with high fructose. Table sugar (sucrose) and corn syrup high fructose are the two main types of added sugar in the Western diet, has long been recognized as contributing to pathological obesity.
Both of these abundant sweetener fructose. Sugar contains 50% fructose, while corn syrup is 55% fructose. In studies of fructose showed a property to cause inflammation in the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, which is a risk factor for heart disease. In addition, the consumption of large amounts of fructose neutralizes the anti-inflammatory effect of omega-3 fatty acids. For this reason, scientists have nothing against small amounts of fructose entering the body with fruits and vegetables, but eating large amounts of added sugars evaluated as one of the factors of inflammation.
Foods high in sugar include candy, milk chocolate, sweet soft drinks, cakes, biscuits and pastries, cooked breakfasts.
TRANS fats. Artificial TRANS fats are created by adding hydrogen to unsaturated fats which are liquid to give them texture solid fat. On food labels TRANS fats are often listed as partially hydrogenated oil.
In the body after eating foods with artificial TRANS fats increases the level of inflammation markers such as C-reactive protein and lower concentration of HDL cholesterol (so called good), is protective against cardiovascular system. Thus TRANS fats increase the risk of vascular inflammation and harm to the heart.
Products with a high content of TRANS fats is French fries and other fried foods fast food, some varieties are submissive, some types of margarine, packaged cakes and pastries, and all processed foods where the label indicates “partially hydrogenated vegetable oil”.
Refined vegetable oil. In fact, the ability of these oils cause inflammation – the subject of debate. Refined vegetable oils are a rich source of fatty acids omega-6 which can promote inflammation in the body if consumed in large quantities. At the same time along with studies that high intake of omega-6 fatty acids increase inflammation, there are studies showing that linoleic acid (the most common dietary omega-6 acid), does not affect markers of inflammation in the body.
Refined carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates have a high glycemic index (GI), that is, after eating sugar level in the blood increases rapidly. Constantly high blood sugar is a factor in inflammation, because the inflammatory stimulates the growth of intestinal bacteria, which in the body increases the concentration of toxins, waste products. The immune system responds, triggering an inflammatory reaction.
Refined carbohydrates are found in sweets, bread, pasta, baked goods, certain cereals, cookies, pastries, sweet soft drinks and all processed foods that contain sugar or white flour.
Processed meat. Processed meat contains a high concentration of end-products glycation (AGE) – substances that cause an inflammatory response from the cells of the colon. Its use, therefore, contributes to the development of colorectal cancer.
Common types of processed meats include sausage, bacon, ham, smoked and cured meat products.
An excess of alcohol. People who do not control the amount of alcohol often develop problems with bacterial toxins that enter the body from the colon due to thinning of its walls. This waste is penetrating into the blood, causing inflammation, and if the problems with alcoholism in humans, chronic, the inflammation becomes permanent.
To avoid health problems related to alcohol, its consumption should be limited to two standard drinks a day for men and one for women.