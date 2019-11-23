6 foods to speed up metabolism
Metabolic rate — an indicator that reports the burning of excess calories. And the faster they burn, the less excess weight the person has.
1. Chile and ginger. Add spices in your daily meals to possess a slender body. A good choice would be Chile or ginger. Chili contains capsaicin that increases the metabolism, reducing blood pressure and stimulating digestion. Ginger also stimulates digestion, reduces inflammation and stabilizes blood sugar levels.
2. Algae. There is little carbohydrates and calories, and they also ensure the weight loss. But algae is natural fiber called alginate, which inhibits the enzymes that digest fat. So a smaller quantity fat absorbed by the body.
3. Beans and beans. A variety of types of these products are rich in vitamins, fiber and protein. All these components increase metabolism and speed up the process of weight loss. The high protein content in beans helps the body to burn more calories in order to digest.
4. Apples. Contain large amounts of pectin, a component that connects to the water inside the body and limits the ability of fat cells to absorbed. In addition, apples are a great source of fiber, accelerating the metabolism regulating the level of blood sugar. In one large Apple 5 g fiber or 14% of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C.
5. Veal. A balanced diet should combine nutrients, replacing carbohydrates and fats with proteins, which provide a lasting feeling of satiety and inhibit the hormones that cause hunger. Veal has a great combination of protein with fats, it increases metabolic rate by 30% when compared with carbohydrates.
6. Coffee. Caffeinated coffee is a rich source of antioxidants that speed up the process of weight loss by reducing the appetite and increase metabolism. Two cups of coffee every day is a perfect combination.