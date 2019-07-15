6 harmful actions that are committed daily
We harm the health of their own actions, repeated every day, say doctors.
Incorrectly brushing your teeth. Many people in the morning brush my teeth after Breakfast to go to work with a good breath. An American expert, doctor of dental medicine Howard gamble, claims that this habit is harmful: if you follow her day-to-day can greatly damage your teeth. If cleaned out immediately after eating, the food acids will have the opportunity to penetrate into the deeper layers of tooth structure, which dramatically increase the risk of tooth decay. Refrain from brushing your teeth after meals scientist recommends for another 30-60 minutes.
Openable Windows. It would seem, well – ventilated apartment. But scientists warn that the way into the room penetrate particles from car exhausts, dangerous for its ability to provoke headaches, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. If we open the Windows, then at night when the traffic subsides, and the air becomes more fresh.
Daily take a shower. This habit is considered by many scientists do not benefit health. Constant washing, and even products that contain surfactant components are invisible to the eye destroys the natural bacterial layer of the skin, performing the function of protection, which reduces immunity and leads to frequent infections.
Heat food in the microwave in a plastic container. From such a container into the food can enter the phthalates that, for example, may adversely affect the quality of sperm and cause hormonal failure.
Sit in the posture “foot to foot”. The posture is extremely harmful to the body when it grows, the load on the sacroiliac joint and the spine. The man who often sits in this position increases the risk of osteoarthritis, thrombosis, blood stagnation in the pelvic area, varicose veins.
Spend a lot of time in headphones with music. The constant noise triggers the production of several hormones that adversely affect the nervous system, including the brain. Due to the fact that people are constantly exposed to noise, can be insomnia, irritability and even heart attack. Doctors recommend spending 15 minutes a day in complete silence and in the most relaxed body position.