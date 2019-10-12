6 hours a day protect against obesity
If a quarter day, 6 hours, hold on the legs, it significantly reduces the risk of obesity, the study showed.
According to the data obtained by specialists from the University of Texas, a person conducting a minimum of 6 hours a day standing on a leg, the likelihood of suffering from obesity is reduced by 32%. Adherence to this principle helps to lose weight. Scientists have found that swiping on my feet for 6 hours a day, you can reduce the amount of fat in the body by one third.
Before coming to this conclusion, the researchers 5 years studied the lifestyle and changes to the figure at 7,000 people. Specialists were interested in the effect of time spent in standing, the body mass index (BMI), fat percentage and waist circumference of volunteers. Also analyzed the relationship between standing on her feet and the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.
In the end, it was found that men being in a standing position for a quarter of the day leads to lower risk of development of obesity by 32%, and being on my feet 12 hours a day – reduce by 59%. In women, the figures were 35% and 57%, respectively.
The scientists added that if the person is not just spends a lot of time on his feet, but still physically active, it significantly reduces it and the likely to have metabolic syndrome.