6 mistakes that lead to the fact that husbands become ex –
Despite the desire to believe in saving marriage unconditional love and patience, is not so simple…
The relationship is complicated and we all sometimes make mistakes. However, among these errors are those that cannot be forgiven, or decisions that inevitably lead to divorce.
Despite the desire to believe in saving marriage unconditional love and patience really is not so simple. The fact that even the most patient among wives sometimes get tired from trying to smooth out the corners as if they were the only ones interested in preserving the marriage.
Here are a few common causes of divorce.
1. The regular repetition of the same argument
When a woman feels that nothing can change, she begins to accuse a man that he never hears or that his apologies are empty and mean nothing.
Especially difficult is the situation when a spouse suffers from any addiction. In the end, the woman just gives in and begins to seek a way out of such a relationship.
2. Relations, wandered to nowhere
After years of debate and explanation of the relationship that are so useless and don’t lead, after years of separations and reunions, one day comes the realization that it will last forever. And one solution is to put a dot instead of a comma.
3. The gap of emotional connection
One of the most common causes of divorce is the gradual unraveling of the emotional bonds previously holding the couple together. Especially when it is accompanied by the regular appearance of the same relationship problems. All this compels the unhappy spouse to look for emotional connection elsewhere.
4. Divorce as the only way out
When the marriage causes permanent emotional turmoil, leaving the woman feeling that her personality and desires were relegated to the background, giving way exclusively to the needs of her husband, eventually she begins to feel pressured in a remote corner.
To get out of this trap, she sees the only way out is to leave.
5. The “escalation” of their partner
The goal of every marriage lies in the joint development of the spouses. They learn new things, set new boundaries, create new empires and work together to build a new life. But when one of the parties ceases to grow, and the second continues to do so, the connection between them is broken, and that becomes the cause of divorce.
6. To take each other for granted
If the spouse no longer wants to spend time with you and doesn’t appreciate the things you do to make him happy, in the end you feel you have started to take for granted. And although most women will not run immediately to divorce, however, after numerous attempts to rectify the situation it would seem the only way out.