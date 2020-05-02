6 mistakes when wearing the mask, increasing the risk of infection with coronavirus
By themselves, masks do not protect against coronavirus, if you use them incorrectly, write “News Israel”.
Many people know that the mask covers the mouth and nose, however, many are incorrectly. Here are 6 common mistakes that instead of protection can increase the risk of infection by coronavirus.
The first error: “relax” from the mask
Any mask should be used. It takes time. The mask can make it difficult to breath because of her fogged up glasses, it presses on the ears, but in public to remove its still impossible.
The most common mistake is the “rest of the mask”. To pull her under the chin, pull on the head or on the middle of the nose — the same thing that he did not wear a mask.
If you are a virus carrier, then the smallest drop of your saliva in this wearing a mask can get into the air and infect others.
If you are healthy, then you are at risk of inhaling coronavirus from a possible virus carrier.
Wear a mask before leaving the house and only be removed upon returning home.
The second mistake: wearing a stretched mask
If wearing a mask is you feel some discomfort, so she just gets the job done. The upper part of the mask should fit snugly to the nose and the bottom to completely cover the chin. The side of the mask should fit snugly to the face.
The mask straps should tie around your head, with elastic bands to attach the ears. Flexible aluminum bracket should be pressed to the bridge of his nose.
If you wear a homemade mask, you need to make sure it fits tightly to the face, covers the nose and chin pressed to her cheeks and has no holes.
If the mask is stretched and hanging on your face, you are putting yourself at risk of infection.
Third error: the mask is the wrong size
If the upper part of the mask is only slightly cover the nose, or the lower part does not close enough chin — it means the mask is worn incorrectly.
And again, the mask should fit snugly on the nose and completely cover the chin at the bottom.
Error four: to touch the mask with your hands
Mask tightly closes the mouth and nose? It’s time to change nothing, and more to her touch.
To mask as much as possible protected from the virus, to touch her protective (tissue) parts you need as little as possible. To put on and take off the mask must be holding hands for elastic bands or straps that you secured the ears or head. Fabrics to touch should not be — there may be virus particles.
Error five: wear a mask, already leaving the house
Very important before putting on mask, wash hands thoroughly. Once you have it removed, too.
To put on and remove a mask should only at home. Elevators and stairs are places where the risk of Contracting coronavirus increases significantly, so the mess in them with a mask should not be.
The sixth mistake: to think that the mask replaces hygiene
The use of the same surgical masks for several days, wearing cloth masks no daily washing and drying, non-compliance hand hygiene — all this makes the protective measures is questionable.
By themselves, the mask is not enough protection from coronavirus, if you do not wash their hands or use the mask correctly.
Recall that hands should be washed with soap at least 20 seconds, to observe social distance not less than 2 meters, leaving the house only when absolutely necessary. The wearing of masks in public places is an important means of protection against the coronavirus, but not the only one.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13584
[name] => mask
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => maska
)
mask
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark