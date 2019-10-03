6 myths about hair care in which I believe almost all of
It is not necessary to believe that the Hairdryer harm your hair and trimming the ends and accelerates their growth. Scholars argue that many popular rules of hair care are outdated and now they can be considered just a myth.
It is better to dry hair naturally. Many think so, but in fact, natural drying is good only for hairstyles of short hair, which is able to dry yourself in 10-15 minutes. If your hair is long, that water molecules penetrating into them, to reduce the concentration of protein in the hair structure. In the result, the strands lose their density and elasticity, become brittle and dull. Long hair should be dried with a dryer at low temperatures.
Dandruff – then the scalp is dry. It is not, on the contrary dandruff is the result of excessive activity of the sebaceous glands. Active use of oils and other care products that contain fatty components, it can be a cause of dandruff.
Trimming the tips accelerates hair growth. A myth! Growth of hair depends on the haircut in a greater measure it is due to genetics, partly due to the nutrients obtained from food. The determining factor in this case is the activity of the hair follicles.
Permanent tail or a bun will lead to hair loss. These hairstyles can cause hair loss, only provided that the hair is very pulled together. If the strands are clamped loosely enough that neither beams nor tails of baldness is not caused.
When washing your hair they should be rinsed in cold water. It is believed that rinsing with cold water “seals” the hair “scales” and it heals the hair, making them more elastic and durable. But in reality, hair does not “feel” heat or cold, because it does not consist of living cells that can respond to changes in temperature. In fact, your hair does not care what the water you rinse it.
The combing of hair makes them more healthy. If you comb only twice a day, morning and before bed, this will be enough. Frequent brushing of skin fat is in larger quantities to get the hair and, therefore, contaminating them. In addition, excessive brushing leads to the fact that electrified hair.