6 natural products from clogged arteries
Clogging of arteries is a fairly common problem that is dangerous to health and life. Nevertheless, it is important to protect yourself from it in many different ways.
Whole-grain products. Make sure that your diet contains sufficient whole grain products. They are rich in nutrients and fiber, lower cholesterol, and the characteristic plaques in the arteries. In addition, these products enhance the entire digestive system.
Leafy vegetables. Also contain a lot of fiber and green leafy vegetables help to control blood sugar and prevent obesity. These are the two main reasons for the clogging of the arteries.
Oily fish. Great food to promote health and raise levels of “good” cholesterol. Also known for its ability to reduce inflammation, often leading to cardiovascular diseases.
Citrus fruits. This is another source of fiber and nutrients. They help remove toxins from the body. Citrus fruits contain many vitamins that strengthen the immune system. Finally, these fruits are very good for health of the artery walls.
Avocado. Excellent source of healthy fats, the “good” cholesterol. It is believed that avocados take the “bad” cholesterol and carry it straight to the liver in order to quickly withdraw from the body. And it strengthens the health of the arteries.
Olive oil. Scientific studies show that olive oil is an excellent cleaning agent for cleaning arteries. Add olive oil to salads and vegetables.