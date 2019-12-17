6 networks of stores where there are discounts for pensioners
In recent years, some grocery stores refused to discounts for seniors. But some still offer low prices to their customers who are older. This writes the Money Talks News.
1. American Discount Foods
Shop at American Discount Foods on Mondays, and you’ll get 10% discount from the whole amount of the check.
Every Monday is the day for seniors, aged 62 years. To use the discount, simply provide a valid ID as proof of age.
Location: Arizona
2. DeCicco Family Markets
Any person age 62 and older are entitled to a discount on goods in the DeCicco Family Markets.
The discount is available only in one particular day per week and you must be registered and have a card membership DeCiccio. You must also provide a valid ID when making a purchase.
Location: New York
3. Fred Meyer
Once you turn 55, you can get an additional 10% discounts on some products at the store Fred Meyer.
Since the network is owned by The Kroger Co., discount Fred Meyer apply to private label brands, including Fred Meyer, Kroger and Simple Truth. You can also save on clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, sporting goods, electronics and even jewelry.
Location: Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington
4. Harris Teeter
Every Thursday customers over 60 years old receive a 5% discount on all goods except petrol, medicines, tickets and gift cards. It is best to use this discount with other discounts, gift cards or coupons. To use the discount, simply show your VIC card at the checkout and tell the cashier that you have the right to a discount.
Location: District Of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia
5. Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores in the Midwest, and many, if not all, offer discounts for seniors.
Buyers aged 55 years and older receive a 5% discount on purchases corresponding to different criteria, every Wednesday. However, discounts vary by location. Be sure to contact your nearest store for full details.
Location: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin
6. New Seasons Market
On Wednesdays you can get a 10% discount on most products at New Seasons Market. Discount is available to customers 65 years old.
If you are active military or a veteran, you will also receive a 10% discount for military on Tuesdays.
Location: California, Oregon, Washington.