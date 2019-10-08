6 obvious signs that you are in severe stress
No need to think that stress definitely manifests itself in the form of breakdowns and violent emotions. That’s the problem: the stress gradually destroys health, and can even not guess.
According to experts, stress manifests itself in physical symptoms that can not be perceived in connection with it. Such non-obvious signs of severe, that is, above all, of prolonged stress (that it is dangerous to health in contrast to short-term disturbances) are, for example, headaches. If several times per month do you experience severe headaches, this symptom must apply for examination to the doctor.
People may remain silent about their experiences, but his body will be “screaming” about them. For the condition of extreme stress are characterized by severe skin rashes. One of the versions of why stress increases the phenomenon of acne, is a reaction of the immune system. Increasing the concentration of markers of stress in the blood causes an immune response, active secretion of histamine and as a result, the red inflamed rashes on the skin.
Also on the background of stress often develop disorders of the digestive tract, and may cause this symptom, such as unexplained nausea. In addition, humans can begin to overcome the weakness and reluctance to move. A typical pattern with strong stress: people waking up in the morning, can’t bring himself to get out of bed.
At higher concentrations of stress hormones the body begins to produce large amounts of adrenaline, which causes the first voltage, and then very sleepy, a sign that needs rest after an adrenaline surge. However, due to increased concern the quality of nighttime sleep is getting worse, and people in the morning feels tired and severe irritation.
Prolonged stress can reduce the size of the hippocampus — the part of the brain that is responsible for the quality of memory. The resulting confusion, forgetfulness can also indicate that the human psyche is weakened and can not cope with the loads.