6 popular techniques that really does not protect from germs
We all want to protect ourselves from viruses and bacteria. In the world there are many ways you can protect yourself, but there are also many myths. The publication “Lifehacker” gathered 6 techniques that don’t actually protect you from germs.
1. Follow the rule of 5 seconds
The legend says: if food fell on the floor, but the piece raised sooner than 5 seconds, it is safe to eat. Because the microorganisms are not as nimble and do not have time for such a small time to crawl into your sandwich or Apple.
Alas, actually they and the last seconds — so say the studies. And the longer the subject is in contact with the microbes, the more they will gather on its surface. So that food fallen on the floor should be washed. But if you can’t do that — throw it away.
2. Touch the door handle through the sleeve
The idea is to create a barrier between your skin and potentially contaminated surface — a very correct. But to use your own clothes is not the best option. Dirt, bacteria, and viruses that were on the door handle appear on your sleeve, and then quietly contact with the wrists and hands, face, hair, phone, bag and so on.
So instead of sleeves it is better to use what can be immediately discarded, for example a napkin. But always folded several times, otherwise the dirt (along with bacteria) will simply be absorbed into the paper and will be on the skin. And Yes, the hands after you touch something in a public place, it’s still better to wash.
3. Pushing the Elevator button with my elbow or knuckles
Here is almost the same story as in the previous paragraph. It just seems that so we did not touch the germs with buttons, knobs and doors will not be able to harm us. But, for example, bag strap or pocket easily hurt elbows, and we put them on the table, and then touch it with your hands.
With knuckles dirt and germs can easily get on hands and face — when the man squeezes his hands into fists, twist toes back chin, rubs one hand on another and so on.
In short, the recommendation from the cloth will be appropriate here. Well, or you can easily press the buttons with your fingers, and when he got home or to work, then wash my hands.
4. Hold your breath if someone nearby sneezes or coughs
From contamination (sneeze if something is sick) it will save you not. First, you simply will not have time to hold your breath fast enough, and tiny droplets of saliva and mucus will still get into your Airways (Yes, that sounds very nasty, but, alas, it is).
And secondly, the nose is not the only gate through which the infection enters your body: germs can get into the eyes or on the lips. To reduce the risk of infection, if you wear a mask and keep other people a safe distance of not less than 1.5–2 meters.
5. Surfaces with an antibacterial cloth
This works only if for each surface you’re using a new cloth. And if you wipe the same table, door handles, switches and buttons, then just carry the organisms from one subject to another. Because the longer you use the cloth, the less Antibacterials on her remains — and the germs will have more chances to survive.
6. Constantly smear his hands with antiseptic
It seems that the steripod is a universal and 100% protection. Rubbed their hands, sprayed everything, and sit “in the house.” But antiseptics only work when they are used correctly.
They do not replace water, soap and cleaning products. And on dirty surfaces the effectiveness of antiseptics are much lower than on the net. The person is sure that he is protected, and easy to touch the eyes, mouth and nose, courtesy of helping the surviving microbes enter into your body.
So, if you have the opportunity to pre-wipe the leather with a damp cloth, best to do — and only then apply sanitizer. By the way, to get involved with antiseptics also should not be: too frequent use leads to the emergence of microorganisms resistance.
bookmark