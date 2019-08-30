6 possible causes of stroke, which many do not realize
Excessive noise, flu, fatigue… These factors can provoke the development of stroke, what many people do not realize.
Experts told the press about what little-known reasons may be the trigger for the development of stroke.
Drink diet soda. A large-scale study involving over 80,000 women showed that drinking just two cans of sugar diet drinks a day increases the risk of stroke (and heart attack) more than 30%. In addition, studies show that regular carbonated drinks greatly impairs memory and leads to brain atrophy.
Fatigue. Continuous processing may be detrimental to the condition of the Central nervous system. The researchers say that the lack of rest depletes the nervous system and reduces its protective potential. People working more than 55 hours a week, have a particularly high risk of stroke. This contributes a significant level of work stress in combination with lack of time to prepare healthy food and exercise.
Flu. Scientists discovered that the flu in many cases is a precursor to a stroke. Among people who recover from influenza, the risk of cerebral stroke within 15 days after the disease is increased by 40%, and less significant stroke risk remains for another year after the flu. According to doctors, the flu can contribute to stratification (stenosis) of the carotid arteries, which disrupted blood flow to the brain.
Noise. Research has shown that people who are forced to exist in conditions of constant exposure to noise from the environment (e.g. living close to airports or roads with active traffic) is more susceptible to strokes. It turned out that they have significantly increased the level of inflammation in the arteries and in the brain overly active amygdala, responsible for the regulation of stress and emotional reactions.
Bleeding gums. The link between gum disease and an increased risk of serious cardiovascular disorders were not detected in one study. Experts believe that such a relationship provides inflammation from bacteria in the gums.
Alcohol. Abuse of alcohol is a risk factor for the type of stroke characterized by bleeding in the brain, rather than blockage of blood vessels. Drinking can lead to severe forms of stroke even at a young age, people never complained of health.