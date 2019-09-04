6 products available for healing the kidneys
In the kidneys there were no failures, it is important to include in the diet foods that can improve the condition of renal tissues and support their healthy function.
Dill. One of the best products available for the recovery of the kidney and urinary tract the Use of fennel gives a pronounced diuretic and antispasmodic effect, helps cleanse the urinary tract from salt and sand, relieves symptoms of cystitis and renal colic. For the treatment usually use dill seeds.
Apples. The fruit is a natural diuretic, which protects against stagnation of liquids and helps prevent the development of kidney stones. Doctors recommend daily to eat one or two apples.
Pear. A decoction of the dried fruits, and pear juice is often prescribed by doctors as a diuretic in urolithiasis. Pears stimulate the process of excretion of urate and oxalates that form stones.
Lemon. Despite the acid lemon juice is known for its ability to alkalize the urine and increase excretion of uric acid and oxalate.
Watermelon. The flesh has a diuretic effect and promotes intense cleansing of the urinary tract, salts and small stones. At the same time when initially unhealthy kidneys is watermelon only after consulting your doctor.
Cucumbers. Another excellent representative of the squad available to almost all foods, helps to maintain the health of the kidneys. Through the use of cucumbers in the organism decreases the level of uric acid.