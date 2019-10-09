6 products that are important for preventing cancer
Given the growing number of cancer patients, it is impossible to underestimate the role of cancer prevention. To prevent cancer, scientists recommend eating certain foods.
A number of publications published by foreign scientists compiled a list of foods that help protect against the occurrence of cancer.
So, the list includes Chia seeds, which include kaempferol, quercetin and chlorogenic acid – substances used in medicines for cancer prevention.
To prevent cancer it is recommended the use of red grapes. Its peel contains a powerful antioxidant ingredient, anthocyanins, and catechins. Antioxidants inhibit the body’s activity of free radicals – oxidative molecules, under the action of which breaks down the cell structure and causes inflammation.
Another super source of antioxidants according to scientists are walnuts. In particular, these nuts supply the body alpha-linoleic acid, which helps fight the development of tumors in the colon.
Another item important for preventing cancer, is the artichoke. According to the researchers, the use of this vegetable protects from the activation of cancer cells of the mammary gland, and intestine.
Useful in cancer prevention and Brussels sprouts. Its constituent elements possess inhibitory properties against malignant tumors of the bladder, colon, breast, liver, lung, prostate.
In addition, scientists-oncologists is strongly recommended to have blueberries. According to the data published in the scientific journal Pathology & Oncology Research, bilberry extract may act as a sensitizer of cancer cells, that is, to increase their light sensitivity, making it more vulnerable to radiation therapy. In this berry contains substances flavonoid exhibiting powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.