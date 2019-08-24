6 products that can accelerate the aging of the skin
The ability of these products to cause premature skin aging apparent in many experiments.
Sugar. Scientific experts have said about those products, which can accelerate aging of the skin, this writes the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”. The list of products they made sugar. According to scientists, his constant presence in the diet inhibits the synthesis of collagen, the protein responsible for skin elasticity.
Processed meats. Its excess intake affects metabolism, making the skin dull, spoils the color and increases the tendency to inflammation.
Salt. All prepared foods and semi-finished products contain excessive amounts of salt. If the major share of the diet are they swelling not be avoided.
Coffee. Coffee lovers are not only risking damage to the enamel of the teeth. This drink dehydrates the body, thereby contributing to the appearance of wrinkles on the skin, quickly aging from lack of moisture.
Alcohol. The consumption of alcoholic beverages provokes the appearance of swellings on the skin, making a more pronounced blood vessels in it.
Products from corn. Them includes a selection of cereals for Breakfast, chips, popcorn. Experts say that addiction to these products disrupt the body’s balance of omega-3 and omega-6.