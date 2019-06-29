6 reasons because of which can accumulate belly fat
The reason that the stomach is starting to accumulate fat, can be hormones, age, poor diet and other factors.
Aging. With aging for both women and men reduced metabolic rate. Endocrinologists indicate that women have a pronounced weight gain may start after menopause, the fat is often concentrated in the abdomen. This accumulation of body fat is associated with a sharp decrease in the number synthesized by the body hormones estrogen and progesterone when less intensive decrease in the level of testosterone.
A large amount of refined carbohydrates. These substances are contained in baked goods and other products made with white flour and also sweets, increase the intensity of inflammation in the body. Fat accumulates in the abdomen, is the consequence of this inflammation, and a large number eat refined carbohydrates does not allow you to burn the fat.
The lack of healthy fats in the diet. The available data allow scientists to see the relationship between the active consumption of saturated fats, which are found in meat and dairy products, and the accumulation of visceral fat. The human body needs different weight, but the level of saturated fat in the diet must be strictly controlled, and be sure to enter in your diet monounsaturated fats contained in olive oil and avocados, and polyunsaturated fats, mainly omega-3 contained in walnuts, sunflower seeds and oily fish. Healthy fats reduce the inflammation associated with the growth of adipose tissue.
Stress. During stress the body increases production of the stress hormone cortisol. Higher levels of cortisol are correlated with a thicker layer of visceral fat, scientists say.
The lack of sleep. The results of the 16-year observation of nearly 70,000 women suggests: if night sleep lasts only five hours per day and less likely to gain those extra 15 pounds is 30% higher than in the case of 7-hour sleep.
Polycystic ovarian. According to doctors, accumulation of belly fat in this disease due to the high level of testosterone.