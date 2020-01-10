6 reasons why you should not save passwords in the browser and how to protect yourself
Do not hurry to press “OK” when your browser will once again offer to remember your login information in the account. Why? Find out the publication “Lifehacker”.
1. Storing passwords in the browser is unsafe
Built-in storage in the browser is a real security hole. If you leave your computer unattended, overly curious person can easily extract the password from the browser, digging in the settings. Or use special extension — it will simply make the stars hide automatically substitute combination, in readable characters.
This can be avoided by configuring the browser master password. But a dedicated account managers will protect your data much better: they can force you to enter a master password each time before opening the database with the accounts.
Some apps allow you to add another layer of protection — for example, the program will ask you to enter a specific file while trying to access passwords. Or you can configure two-factor authentication is a simple but extremely effective way to preserve data.
2. There is no synchronization between different browsers
Now any self-respecting browser sinhroniziruete bookmarks, history and passwords between all your devices. But, if you use Firefox on your work computer, Chrome on mobile and Safari on the laptop, to exchange passwords between themselves, they naturally will not. Have to change on any one browser.
Therefore it is better to make your credentials once and for all in a third-party Manager. All more or less popular keepers of the passwords, and cross‑platform and cross‑browser. There is nothing easier than to add your desired extension in all your web browsers and use them in a single database password.
3. The browser can only store passwords
Opportunities for saving data from the browser-based password managers is quite scarce. You can record only the combination of username and website address.
Third-party password managers can much more. They can store notes, code phrases, license keys, Wi‑Fi networks or, for example, SSH‑keys. You can attach to your recordings attachments: important documents, photos, copies of passport data, driver’s license and other important information. All this will be protected.
In addition, password managers are better suited to sorting and organizing data: you can organize them into folders, assign them random names and add comments.
4. No sharing passwords
Many managers — the same LastPass enable you to quickly and conveniently share passwords. This is useful if you want to give your family or friends temporary access to some of your accounts — for example, to the spouse paid the bills via your Bank account or friends were able to watch a movie through your uchetku in the streaming service.
In Manager, you can configure emergency access to people you trust. If, say, you end up in the hospital, and the relatives will have to access your passwords, they can do it, even if you are unconscious.
In browsers such opportunities not. Want someone to share passwords, send them via email manually. It’s not very convenient.
5. In the browser there is no check of password strength
If you try to create an account with a weak password, the built-in tools will not warn you. Browser meekly’ll save any combination that you enter, even 123. Generators of random passwords is there in Chrome and Safari, but they provide only the most basic features — the length and the list of symbols used to configure.
Special applications and here at altitude. They have generators strong password with a bunch of settings and parameters, and the finished combination is evaluated for reliability.
In addition, you can use a couple of mouse clicks to check all existing keys and to decide which sites they should be replaced. And, for example, LastPass, 1Password, Dashlane and KeePass are able to warn you if your password was hacked. They also find the duplicate keys that you use on multiple sites, and those that leaked to the public hacker database.
Finally, each entry in the Manager, you can assign a expiration date. And when it’s over, you will be prompted to change your password. In browser same old combinations can turn sour over the years.
6. Your data is stored with a third party
When you save a password in Chrome or Firefox, it is sent, even encrypted, on the servers of Google and Mozilla. This situation is not very satisfied with people who prefer to store sensitive information and not rely on third-party services.
Naturally, cloud-based password managers the same problem. But then you at least have some alternatives, not forcing you to keep the data on foreign servers.
Password managers store account information in a private and securely encrypted databases, which you can keep anywhere on your hard drive, external storage or their cloud storage. And this app as BitWarden, generally gives advanced users the ability to create your own mini‑server for passwords. And your account information will belong only to you.