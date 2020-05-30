6 reckless financial habits of Americans, who surprise our
What surprised our people in the financial habits of Americans, said the author of the blog “good money” on “Yandex.Zen”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
“Rule one: never lose money. The second rule: never forget the first rule” — the words of Warren Buffett, perhaps the most successful investor in history.
Like 6 other largest investors in the world — George Soros, John Bogle, Philip Fisher, David Dreman, Benjamin Sins — he was an American. Do live in the US some financial geniuses? It is not so. Indeed, Americans can confidently handle money. But this belief has its downside: the loss of caution.
Here are 6 reckless financial habits of the US population who don’t need to learn.
The habit № 1. A lot to spend and not enough to postpone
It may seem that USA – country investors. Indeed, investment is taught almost from the cradle. Great role play examples of rich financiers. But still investment, even in the US, is a small part of the population. And what about the bulk?
According to statistics, the average American spends 80% of their income, and this is before taxes. 62% savings less than $1000. According to others, about 60% of Americans in 2018, spent more than earned. Especially to spoil the statistics Millennials: live for today, “invest in themselves” and in what does not deny.
The habit of № 2. To take out loans for everything, including education
In this respect, Americans should learn from the French. Debt burden the average American family more than $130 thousand, not counting mortgages. Only loans have many leaves half or more of annual salary. The phenomenal number — one American have an average of 10 credit cards.
Credit for College — the most common thing: he got 45% of the US population, because almost all education is paid. Continue to pay years later after College. With more than half of those interviewed from 22 to 37 years, believes that these expenses were completely useless.
The habit № 3. Financial “betrayal”
Americans know how not to mix money and relationships, so families often practiced separate budget. The flip side of this of rationality: two out of five Americans are hiding from the second half of the major expenses. It may be mystery shopping, gambling and expensive hobby, as well as credit cards and loans in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For families such cheating may be more harmful than normal: up to 30% of families are crumbling because of problems with joint expenses.
Habit No. 4. To buy large and power-hungry cars
On the content of the auto, Americans have, on average it takes almost 16% of monthly income. The most popular model in USA — vans, four-wheel drive SUVs, pickups, trucks. They, of course, consume a lot of fuel.
The explanation for this also lies in the American way of life: most of the population lives in private homes in the suburbs. Public transport is poorly developed there, and the machine has to carry the whole family, the impressive inventory of products from the supermarket and a tent (in the United States have a very developed tourism in the country).
Habit No. 5. To pull a lot of money on sales
Legendary sales in the US — a holiday of consumption. You can save a lot of money. All sales are tied to the dates, for example: Christmas, cyber Monday, labor Day. So you can pre-plan all major purchases. So I want to ask, what’s the catch?
On Black Friday in 2019, the Americans updated record 2018 — spent $7.4 billion Average order value also increased 6% to $168. And they often bought children’s toys, video games, Apple Airpods headphones and Samsung TVs, that is, the goods not the first necessity.
The habit of № 6. To choose the risky financial instruments
Many Americans like to invest. Tools for this have enough you can earn in the stock market, the market of startups and even in the financing of lawsuits.
However, US residents often invest in high risk funds and stocks with high yield for a short period. For example, from 2018 to 2019, the number of investors in cryptocurrency in the United States grew by 81% and amounted to 36.5 million people.
To protect people from ill-considered investments with disastrous consequences, in the United States even imposed restrictions: each investor is obliged to obtain accreditation. To do this, it needs to have its own or shared with a spouse with capital between $1 million and annual income of $200 thousand in the last two years. All investments in the market are carried out through a broker.
In short, with the financial culture of the Americans is not clear. They love to invest and can afford it: the total disposable income of U.S. residents (the one that you invest) — about $14.8 billion But they often forget about modesty — frugality is not a fad of the Americans. It is better to learn from the Chinese or Japanese.
