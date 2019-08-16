6 rules how to captivate (not to tempt) man that he dreamed about a serious relationship
How to captivate a man, who is still not interested in you? If you think that this can be done once or twice, then you are one of those persons who have “crazy tent”.
Skirt, like cuffs for the priests, fall out of the neckline bust with bright makeup – such means, of course, you can seduce a man. But, that lure, and only one or two nights, and far not everyone. To captivate a man to think, if not about the wedding, then at least on a serious relationship with a swoop does not work, then you need a long siege, smart strategy and the right tactics.
Before turning to the strategy I advise you to read one important tip – how to enchant a man, to not commit the most important mistake!
Who should not waste time
The impossibility of communication. Very hard to captivate a man, who is from you at a distance, for example, lives in another city. Of course, there are cases when the distance only fuels the interest, but it only happens when this interest is already there. But hard to conquer and captivate a man, which is rare and irregular. So do not waste time on a man not often have the opportunity to see. You can be interested only one who often sees you and can communicate.
A man with a problem. If you know what the subject of your interest concerned about some serious problems (debts, big problems at work, illness, large loans that he cannot pay), that is, any big trouble, don’t try to captivate such a man – nothing. A man could be attracted to someone, if only in the moment in his life, all more or less okay. Major problems will simply not allow him to think about something else, and your interest, it is at best, does not notice the worst kind of attention is to annoy him. It is possible to sympathise with him, to try to help, but try to captivate its not worth it, wait for it to cope with their problems.
Several rules and ways on how to captivate a man
So, the object of your Ustyany is in the same social circle with you and no serious problems he is not burdened. You can start the “siege of this fortress.” Successful or not, will this siege, it depends almost 100% from you.
Common interests and interest in his person
You need to gather as much information as possible about the subject of your Hobbies: what he likes, his circle of communication, his hobby, he loves to spend his free time, he is successful and so on. Collecting this kind of dossier, you will be able to interest him, casually mentioning your preference in recreation, music, car brand, books. Yes, anything, if only it fit his Hobbies.
To talk about it in passing, unobtrusive, not focusing his attention. It is important to be in the area of his interests, the man realized that you can discuss everything that interests him, that is, you are spiritually close to him.
Men love it when their persona reflects genuine interest, interest in their views on life, Hobbies, opinions about other people. But there are taboo subjects that should not be curiosity, it is impossible to captivate a man asking about the size of his salary, about his earlier novels, about some of his past failures.
After this curiosity, he quickly will put you in the category of obsessive fools, and relationship before it starts, safely over.
Confidence, but not arrogance
Confident woman is always able to attract at first, at least, the attention of men. That’s not talking about business or life confidence and your belief in their attraction for men. You may not be the most striking and attractive appearance, but you are sure that:
-always arouse men’s interest
-any man, not the last in your life
-you are sexually attractive
-understand men, and will be able to conquer almost any
Just do not confuse this confidence with aplomb, based on the fact that her sexy shape and “feet from the ears”, coupled with a completely empty head, able to conquer any man. So, based only on external data, self-confidence may cause only fleeting sexual interest. Men such girls are often called the “doll with monkey brains”.
Verbal perception
That man loves his eyes, the axiom, but many of us understand it properly. Man, indeed, at the first meeting assesses the girl appearance. But he pays attention to her appearance as a whole. That is, it is unlikely that he will notice her expensive jewelry, and heavy makeup, elaborate hairstyle, fashionable clothes. Men, as it were, see the whole picture, that is how the girl looks in all of it, its neatness, tidiness, taste.
A simple example, he did not pay attention to the skirt and nice pantyhose, and appreciate the harmony of a woman’s legs, not admire the elaborate hairstyle and see how beautiful the hair frame the woman’s face. And so on, but it can be with a minus sign if it does not pay enough attention to your outward appearance.
A charming laughter and a seductive aroma
The fact that the man “loves eyes” does not exclude other senses. In the verbal perception of women, men, participate, and hear, and smell. The way she talks, laughs, too, has an impact on the interest in men.
It is impossible to captivate a man to the lady with a sharp commanding voice and loud obnoxious laugh (a laugh is called “whinny”). Nice, soft, sweet voice, charming smile, cheerful face, catching, but not loud laughter – that’s what can attract a man at first sight.
And the unique flavor of women is also immediately perceived by the representatives of the stronger sex, from the very first minute Dating. Does not matter how well the woman looked like, if it emits a pungent smell of sweat, which she tried to muffle as abrupt perfume, this scent can repel the man.
Every person, including women, have their individual smell, I mean smell healthy, clean body. Pick a perfume or toilet water, which match well with your natural smell, and the man you want to engage will always be a pleasure to be around you.
Easy accessibility with a minus sign
When the lady is available almost from the first meetings, that’s cool man, what will help to inspire. This refers not only to sexual availability, it is described below, and the availability of women in General.
When she first encounters a man gives all his time, attention, admiration, love, a man quickly lose interest in such person. Men by nature hunters, the woman in your subconscious mind they associate with the game that need to catch up and catch. But if the game itself throws herself into the arms of the hunter, what is there of interest.
By the way, even when the relationship is already quite serious or legalized, man does not lose interest and attraction to their spouse continuing imitation of his hunt for her, that is, a man should not be confident that he has captured and conquered his beautiful game.
Also the easy availability of sex can push the man. Very simple to captivate a man for one night, but it can’t guarantee a lasting relationship. Sex and love begins and ends in the mind. But if it only touches the sexual organs, is the usual lust, which is not giddy, and disappears immediately after its satisfaction, leaving nothing, neither in the heart nor in the head.
If a girl is given to man on the first day of meeting, he can imagine that she also behaves with all men and to see her as a “girl for one night”. Of course, there are men who do not take into account such “trifles”, but when even the character and preferences of the partner has not been studied whether it is possible to vouch for him is that perception hasty sex.
Admiration and compliments
Most people are indifferent to the praise and admiration of their qualities or actions, and men are no exception. Admire and compliment the man you are trying to inspire, but do it wisely. It should not be empty flattery, not based on anything, or admiration the advantages that your partner is not.
For example, the most narrow-minded man will understand that the lady, admiring his figure (which is very far from ideal, and he knows it), he was openly flattered and foolish, trying like. Admiration and compliments should be based on real merits and achievements of men, even if these merits and achievements, don’t you think outstanding.
Admire his computer skills, ability to drive a car, always neat and stylish look, his good manners, his perseverance and commitment, for example, in mastering a foreign language, its sports figure – any man can find a lot of all than he did himself proud. That is, those virtues which it possesses and to which he attaches importance.
Here are six techniques or rules by which you can captivate a man
These techniques are almost all men. But all people are different, and men in particular, and it may well be that you want to captivate a man from whom some special preferences in the choice of women.
For example, there are slaves of the stomach, that for them will be the most desirable woman who knows how to cook or some men don’t like good-natured women, they want to hire a person with a light starosenko in nature, someone might like a woman, just because she likes other men.
To find out and become exactly like this (or act like you such), what he likes, will help the first rule of “the interest to his person”. When you learn what qualities in a woman he likes the most, you will be fully prepared and able to strike his imagination exactly what he loves.
Apply rules of conquering the persons of the stronger sex to the man you want to engage, and he will not be able to resist your love, and female entrepreneurship.