6 signs that indicate the development of heart failure
Shortness of breath, swelling, coughing, lying down, problems with digestion… Doctors called signs, which indicate a developing heart failure.
In the case of heart failure, the heart stops with the same efficiency to pump blood. This is a very dangerous violation affecting the whole organism and increases the risk of deadly cardiovascular pathologies, heart attack and stroke. Heart failure it is important to detect as early as possible, then taken to recovery actions to minimize damage to health. Here are the signs that point to it.
Shortness of breath. In the case of heart failure a failure in blood supply affects primarily the lungs. Man is faced with shortness of breath performing even simple activities. The appearance of this symptom must consult a doctor.
Swelling of the feet. On the background of heart failure decreases the activity of the kidneys, causing salt and fluid retained in the body, causing swelling. They often form on the feet and ankles.
The problems with digestion. Poor appetite, nausea, upset stomach – if you notice these signs and realize that they could bring food, go to the examination to the cardiologist. Such symptoms occurs when the digestive system is not supplied with blood to a sufficient degree.
Fatigue. Feeling very tired after everyday Affairs, which have always been the usual load is a dangerous sign. Such fatigue may indicate different diseases. In the case of heart failure is causing the shortfall in the required number of blood muscles.
Cough. If it increases in the supine position at night, you should not shelving them to go to the doctor. In heart failure in the lungs may accumulate fluid, causing a cough. This is a dangerous condition.
Rapid pulse. Constantly rapid pulse indicates increased load experienced by the heart.