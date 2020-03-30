6 States whose residents have the highest risk of complications COVID-19
More than half of U.S. States have a high percentage of the adult population are at greater risk of serious diseases in the case if they are infected with coronavirus and sick COVID-19, says MoneyTalksNews.
One of the most frightening aspects of the new pandemic coronavirus — unpredictability.
The vast majority of people who are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, feel only mild symptoms of this disease. But for others the spread of this coronavirus is deadly.
You have a much higher risk of severe disease COVID-19, if you are over 60 or you have certain diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
According to a new analysis of the family Fund Kaiser (KFF), nearly 4 in 10 adults in USA (41%) fall into one or both of these categories of high risk. It 105,5 million Americans.
In the KFF say:
“Based on available information, our definition of high risk include the elderly (aged 60 years and older) and young adults aged 18 to 59 years with heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or diabetes.”
In six States, more than 45% of the adult population belongs to this group of risk:
- West Virginia: 51,1%
- Man: 47.2% of
- FL: 46,5%
- Arkansas: 46,5%
- Alabama: 46,1%
- Kentucky: 45,5%
In 27 States across the country, from 40 to 45% of the adult population fall into this high risk group. In the report, KFF is a map which shows in detail the percentage of adults facing serious form COVID-19 in every state.
KFF notes that may not indicate hypertension as a risk factor, as such data has been received. If KFF has included these data, the percentage of risk probably would be even higher.
The vast majority of adults with an increased risk of complications COVID-19 — 72,4%, or 76.3 million adults over the age of 60 years have a higher risk. Other adults with an increased risk of 29.2 million people aged 18 to 59 years — have an underlying condition which makes them vulnerable.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27496
[name] => U.S. States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtaty is ssha
)
States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark