6 symptoms that may indicate the beginning of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the sheath the brain and spinal cord.
Doctors noted the increase in the number of patients with multiple sclerosis for the last five years. In multiple sclerosis the immune system destroys the myelin sheath of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord responsible for sending impulses to the body. The consequences of this process can vary from slight numbness of limbs to paralysis or blindness.
According to the National center for biotechnology information U.S. (NCBI), multiple sclerosis three times more often diagnosed in women from 20 to 40 years. Every tenth case of the disease recorded in the age of 18.
Why do immune cells start to attack the nerve fibers the body? The exact answer to this question yet. According to existing today versions, to the emergence of multiple sclerosis can lead to a genetic predisposition, Smoking, vitamin D deficiency, exposure to Epstein — Barr at an early age, the high salt content in food, bad environment.
What symptoms may indicate the beginning of the disease? Physicians list the following main features.
“Strange” vision. Sudden irregularities in the organs of vision is one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis. For example, a person may find that one eye sees good and the other bad, or he has a feeling that something is in your eye. Other frequent violations are color distortion, blurred contours, “floaters” or spots before the eyes.
Unpleasant sensations in the limbs. Tingling, burning, tingling, tightening of the skin – all these symptoms should not be ignored if you start to remind yourself regularly.
Problems with fine motor skills. Work with your fingers when multiple sclerosis is difficult until that becomes impossible. If you can’t type SMS, to draw thread a needle, be sure to go to the doctor. The sharp deterioration of fine motor skills is one of the earliest signs of this disease.
Forgetfulness and mood swings. Doctors who work with patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, say: more than than 60% of cases the disease is manifested in frequent episodes of memory disorders. Development of disease can indicate holding on to for a long time, irritability, or abrupt mood swings, and uncontrolled tears or laughter.
Changed urination. If trips to the bathroom to urinate become more rare, or, conversely, more often at a constant amount of liquid, that may also be a signal of illness. Can also take place such phenomena as the inability to urinate completely and sudden strong urges.
New bodily sensations. The majority of patients with multiple sclerosis tell us about changes in bodily sensations – for example, in a new way, not like early starts sustinator clothes. In addition, you may experience involuntary muscle spasms or the muscles suddenly felt weakness or stiffness. Also frequent bodily pain.