6 symptoms, the danger of which often exaggerating
Not always the symptoms that seem frightening, are associated with severe disease. Experts spoke about symptoms, the danger of which is often exaggerated.
Problems with vision. If the field of view suddenly there are moving specks, dots, or wavy lines, this is not always says that with the eyes or vision it was something catastrophic. Such visions can be the result of natural processes related to decay of cells in which arise clusters, cast shadows on the retina. However, we should not ignore and visit to the ophthalmologist. If the points in the eyes occur when the light flashes, it is necessary to visit a doctor.
Twitching eyelid. If twitching of the century are not observed within a few weeks, they are not dangerous. The reasons for this phenomenon are stress, fatigue, or too long sitting in front of the computer can cause muscle spasms of the eyelids.
Sudden severe pain. Neurologists say that many people are faced with the phenomenon of a sharp and intense pain, suddenly appearing in any part of the body. This pain can be the result of the fact that separate clusters of neurons suddenly show electrical activity. According to doctors, in many cases, this pain is not related to disease or injury is a fleeting phenomenon, like her, are part of the natural changes occurring in the body over time.
Moles. The appearance of new moles often frightening, but dermatologists emphasize that almost all with age appear on the skin growths, pouches, new warts and moles, this is absolutely normal.
Bruises. Experts have concluded that by nature are prone to bruises, many people, and this feature is not harmful to their health. To the appearance of bruises, for example, can lead aspirin, or other drugs with blood-thinning effect. Also the tendency to bruising aggravates age.
High blood pressure. If the pressure measurement showed some excess weight, it is not always on the best of human hypertension. Many factors can influence the occurrence is not a temporary effect soaring blood pressure. Often, this increase is due to “white coat syndrome”, that is, anxiety due to talking with the doctor and the medical.