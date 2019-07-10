6 symptoms, which may indicate the approach of menopause
Women experience dryness of the eyes and lacrimation, painful sensations in the Breasts, unwanted hair on the face, palpitations. All these symptoms are a sign of preparing the body for entry into menopause.
For many women, menopause begins at the age 51-53 years, but these figures make adjustments for individual characteristics and heredity. Symptoms signaling the approach of menopause, there may be three or four years before its start.
Soreness in the chest. To pain of the breast in premenopausal are hormonal fluctuations. To worry about it especially is not necessary, but to n to suffer from painful hesitation, women will be helpful to visit a doctor.
Dry eyes and watery eyes. And once again plays his “fateful” role of changes in hormonal balance in the female body – the hormones cause problems with the eyes, feeling of dryness and discomfort. To compensate for the load on the organs of the body from time to time enables watery eyes, and tears can appear in the most unexpected moment.
The hairs on the face. On the chin and upper lip women may notice not vellus, but dark and hard hairs. While the hair on his head, on the contrary, treacherously thinning. All this is a consequence of changes in the production of estrogen.
Marks on the skin. Another phenomenon that precedes menopause. Damage to the skin, which had healed quickly and without problems, now regenerated not so completely.
Dryness of the skin. For menopause characterized by decreased synthesis of estrogen, and this hormone helps the skin to retain moisture and be healthy. With its reduction raises the problem of dry skin. Can also start to manifest phenomena, rather typical for a teenager, pimples, flaking, redness.
Heart palpitations. In the period of preparation of the body for menopausal women occur in the fluctuations of adrenaline and noradrenaline, the neurotransmitters that regulate heart rate and blood pressure. During this period, they may not notice that they have started to develop hypertension.