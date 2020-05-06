6 the most common fraudulent schemes in the U.S.: how to protect yourself
What is fraud? The generally accepted definition implies that any type of illegal criminal transactions, in which the victim is deprived of their money or confidential information. One common fraud is that the perpetrator often uses the situation of stress, panic or anxiety in which the victim. This makes people more vulnerable and, therefore, easier to use, writes Forbes.
Now there’s a new rod on which a bite victim of scams — pandemic coronavirus. In March, Interpol announced it had arrested 121 of the criminal in 90 countries for fraud associated with COVID-19. The Scam involved selling fake surgical masks, low quality disinfectants for hands and fake antiviral drugs. But other typical types of fraud are flourishing at this time.
The publication cites some of the most common fraudulent schemes. Scammers use these techniques to commit crimes both against individuals and against companies.
1. Fraud charity
This type of fraud happens when a criminal tries to use someone’s misfortune or need for their own benefit. Legitimate charities often ask for donations in the same manner as and scams, so to calculate the latter can be difficult — but possible.
To avoid such scams, learn the background of any charity you plan to donate. Check whether the registered charitable organization has received any complaints. Note that fraudulent charities often have names similar to legitimate. Finally, avoid high-pressure tactics that require you immediate donations, particularly if the request comes from unfamiliar charities.
2. Cyberfraud
The fraud occurs when a criminal uses the Internet to deceive victims. Most often this seems like a very realistic business email or sent a document designed to convince the victim to pay the perpetrator. In other cases, the offender may force the victim to provide sensitive information or download malware to your computer.
Be sure to carefully check the email address of any recipient and businesses requesting payment: criminals often use email addresses that sound legitimate (e.g., from well-known stores or brands). If the letter or document contains spelling, punctuation and grammatical errors, it is a sign of phishing. Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown sources.
One way to check the link or email address without clicking — place the mouse pointer on the URL to see where it leads. Also, be careful about seemingly innocuous quizzes in social networks that offer to celebrate your favorite movie, a meal or to answer other personal questions. The answers given can be used by fraudsters to access your accounts or online accounts.
3. Advance fee fraud
This type of fraud involves the victim paying a down payment for a product or service, and then retrieves something small (and often nothing) in return. As the Board can call a membership fee, administrative fee or even a tax. The queries may refer to the “found money” or “inherited money”. They can also be in the form of offers great work at home. In such cases, the victim signed for the sale of goods such as cleaning agents or tools for weight loss, but before they can begin to sell, they must pay starting payment for the initial inventory and training materials.
Make your own checks to ensure that the business is legitimate and has a good reputation, and there are no serious complaints about it. The FBI recommends a cautious approach to any business that operates without a mailbox on the official domain, or require you to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which does not allow you to check the reputation of the person with whom you plan to conduct business.
4. Fraud on behalf of the government
This fraud occurs when the victim receives a call from someone posing as a government agent. The offender creates a sense of urgency, demanding money or personal information immediately, so you can “obey the law”.
Suspicious of any calls claiming that they received from the government Agency to provide money or information, because the real government agencies will never do that. You can check the identity of the caller by asking his name and Department, and then hanging up and calling the official number of state agencies to learn about this man. Never trust caller ID because this information can be spoofed.
5. Fraud with the Federal aid coronavirus
As reported by WITN, in the police of the city of new Bern, North Carolina, warned of a new Scam. One local resident received a text message with these words: “Your Federal aid awaiting confirmation. You must take it no later than midnight” with a link to where the person offered to go.
First of all, the word “midnight” was written with an error (You must accept no later than midnlght — original). Such errors are a clear sign that something is wrong, and most likely it is a Scam.
It is important to remember that the IRS will always contact you directly regarding your taxes or Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus. The only reliable way to check the status of your refund — move on IRS.gov.
6. Fake pages about adopting Pets during the quarantine
The website WSBT reports about another form of fraud which intensified during the quarantine — one of the most unexpected! It turned out that crooks throughout the country are choosing their victims those who are looking for a furry PAL in quarantine. Police urged people to be careful.
The project Fraud.org monitors fraud at the national level. During a pandemic, the fraud as a whole rose by 79%. Fraud associated with the adoption of Pets, happen to 42% more often than last year.
During a pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people wishing to take a pet from a shelter. But unfortunately, where there are good intentions, there are people who want to use it.
The essence of the Scam is simple: the fake sites or pages in social networks publish cute photos of dogs or cats.
“The accounts look real, they can communicate with you, they respond as a regular dealer, however, when it comes time to pick up the pet, they require a Commission,” said a police Sergeant city mi Francisco Rodriguez.
Also they ask for a fee for vaccinations, and even promise to “COVID-safe” delivery. In a few days you will receive an email or a call from them stating that your animal is stuck in Houston, Miami or somewhere else far away from you. To send it, must be alleged to pay extra for the shipping process: you will need another $100 or $200.
Experts recommend to apply for animals only in the reputable adoption agencies and their official social networks. During a pandemic, potential adopters must apply online and pass the test before the appointment. No one is going to send you a dog for distance online Dating. And don’t pay money until you see a dog or a cat in real life, or at least don’t get serious evidence that the animal is there and you really will get it, experts advise.
