6 tips from experts which will help protect against cancer
In the fight against cancer the key is early diagnosis and prevention. How to live to avoid the disease, experts told.
In the country regularly attend certain campaign, frightening us all sorts of carcinogenic habits. Take them seriously or pay attention – your own business. Here the recommendations of the group of independent experts of the world Fund cancer research, allowing for a 50% reduction in the risk of cancer. In addition, adherence to these guidelines reduces the likelihood of other chronic diseases and improves quality of life.
- Daily physical activity
Enough to pay every day 20 minute physical exercises to reduce the risk of disease.
- Prevent obesity
Healthy body weight reduces the risk of cancer of the pharynx, larynx, colon, prostate, kidney, ovarian and breast cancer.
- Think eat
Limit your intake of fast food, red meat, sugary drinks, alcohol and processed foods, including lots of fat, starch and sugar. These products increase the risk of formation of cancer cells.
- Natural products
If possible, do not replace supplements (vitamins) natural foods. It has been proved that an overabundance of certain vitamins increases the risk of cancer. However, in case of difficulty with absorption of the vitamin in its natural form, it is not necessary to deprive yourself of nutrients.
- More useful on a plate
Fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains significantly reduce the risk of cancer. It’s all about the fiber, which does not allow unwanted substances to stagnate in the body. These products need to consume daily.
- Mother’s milk
Breastfeeding protects mother from breast cancer and diabetes. The child receives good immunity and protection from many chronic diseases.
Upon detection of the cancer during and after treatment continue to follow these recommendations. In General, they focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that helps to cope with cancer and other diseases. But do not forget that early diagnosis and timely proper treatment increase the chances of recovery.
Take care of yourself!