6 tips on nutrition in prediabetes
There is such a thing as prediabetes is a condition in which high blood sugar levels, but not as critical as in diabetes. It is possible to prevent the transition to a dangerous disease. You can do this by adjusting power.
Tip # 1: pay attention to carbohydrates
When prediabetes is played by the value of the consumed carbohydrates. It is important to choose complex carbohydrates, not simple. For example, perfect whole-grain, plant foods, dairy products, beans, vegetables. But from refined, processed should be abandoned. These include sugar, sugar products, white pasta, white flour. This approach is useful in that the organism will spend a lot of time and effort for processing of complex carbohydrates that have a low glycemic index. Of course, it is not necessary to completely abandon the simple carbohydrates, the more they are contained in milk and some fruits, but also to lean on them a helluva lot of don’t need.
Tip # 2: balanced diet
Diet for prediabetes should be balanced. In other words, it is important to find the balance between the three nutrients – proteins, fats and carbohydrates. When you consume them all together, this affects the digestion of food and getting them out of calories. Mixed dishes allow to slow down the absorption of sugars and increase plasma glucose. From time to time also should eat foods with a high glycemic index by combining them with proteins and fats. This will affect the level of blood sugar. It is important to consider all of the consumed food, how it affects weight, and, consequently, health.
Tip # 3: frequent meals
To maintain the level of blood sugar at the appropriate level and to monitor the condition of pre-diabetes, need to eat often – every 4-5 hours. Even a small amount of food will help to control your condition. The fact that the stomach empties in 3-4 hours after a meal. Therefore, if a person rarely eats, the blood sugar can fall very sharply. This will lead to overeating during the next meal. If there is uniform frequent intervals, it is possible to distribute the intake of carbohydrates that will not lead to a critical rise in blood sugar levels.
Tip # 4: Breakfast
You must be sure to eat Breakfast – this is one of the main rules, if a person has prediabetes. It is known that people with type 2 diabetes, who missed the first meal had higher levels of sugar during lunch and dinner than those who ate Breakfast. Sugar levels usually increased immediately after waking up, so many do not feel hunger. And too early Breakfast can improve blood sugar and insulin much more than the norm. Therefore, it is important to wait at least half an hour after you Wake up, then eat.
Tip # 5: rejection of sugar and sweeteners
Sugar – forbidden product with prediabetes. Probably not even worth describing for what reasons. In this case, people are trying to find an alternative. Sweeteners seem to be the perfect option. But they can interfere with weight loss and slow the progression of prediabetes. When large consumption can disrupt the body’s response to glucose, increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, they change the balance of bacteria in the intestines, which also affects the control of blood sugar levels.
Epilogue
What other actions will not develop diabetes? Doctors say that if prediabetes is necessary to pay attention to your lifestyle as a whole:
But first and foremost it is necessary to pay attention to your diet. Therefore, following the above tips, there is a chance to reduce the transition of prediabetes to diabetes.
