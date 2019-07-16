6 types of foods that do not combine with alcohol
As appetizers to alcohol experts advise not to use citrus, coffee, hot sauce, tomatoes, sweets, and pickles.
Alcohol can cause a lot of damage to the body, and the wrong foods which in combination, can further aggravate the situation.
Citrus. Fans of alcohol often complain of disorders of the gastrointestinal tract because the gastric mucosa is the first exposed to the toxic effects of alcohol. For this reason you should not eat alcohol citrus fruits – these foods contain a lot of acid, which together with alcohol can negatively affect the digestive system and can kill the delicate mucus membrane of the stomach.
Coffee. Caffeine acts as a stimulant of the nervous system, while alcohol, on the contrary, slows down all reactions. Consuming coffee in combination with alcohol, people may not adequately assess the degree of his intoxication and to drink more alcohol, which is fraught with poisoning. In addition, in symbiosis with the alcohol, the caffeine affects the pancreas, it increases the risk of developing pancreatitis.
Hot sauce. Combining alcohol with tapas, you can be drunk to heartburn, ulcers and other unpleasant phenomena in the condition of the stomach.
Pickles. Pickles and other vegetables give an extra load on the kidneys and liver, and these organs and without the tested alcohol.
Sweet. Sugar and alcohol compete for the right to be the first product that will start to metabolize body. He, being the concerned consumer of glucose, be the first to break down the sweets and only after them – alcohol. In the end the body will release insulin into the blood, will come fast drunk, and then a brutal hangover.
Tomatoes. Fresh tomatoes contain organic acids which react with alcohol and cause disturbances of the digestive tract.