6 ways to beat depression
Is a severe mental disorder that requires professional help and sometimes even taking strong drugs. In addition, you can try other ways of dealing with depression.
Exercise. At the time of physical stress the body releases endorphins and provides the growth of nerve cells. Do at least 30 minutes a day to notice any effect in combating the symptoms of depression.
Healthy eating. Many processed food and fast food contain TRANS fats, which increase the risk of depression. Studies show that the active uptake of these products the risk of mental disorders increases by 48%.
Struggle with stress. Easier said than done, but try to avoid negative emotions, that affect people or circumstances in order to reduce stress levels.
Adequate sleep. Many people with depression have trouble sleeping. On the other hand, sometimes depression is hard to get up in the morning, and the person spends in bed many hours. But to achieve the effect we need to seek adherence of the day, which includes 7 to 9 hours of sleep.
The slosh of emotions. Don’t hold in negative feelings. Accumulating long-term sadness or anger can burst inside and cause severe depression. Talk to your friends, relatives or psychotherapist.
Natural remedies. There are many natural remedies to fight depression, including herbal preparations. However, their choice should consult with an experienced doctor.