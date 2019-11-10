6 ways to get gift cards Walmart for free
You might already know that there are several ways to get free Amazon gift cards, but Amazon not only gives the opportunity. There are at least several ways to get free gift cards Walmart. Just need to know where to look.
Edition of Money Talks News has published six ways to get gift cards Walmart for free.
1. Sell your old things in exchange program Walmart
If you have old electronics, look at the Walmart exchange program called “Gadgets to gift cards”. You can exchange your old device for a gift card Walmart.
2. Join Swagbucks
Swagbucks is a free rewards program — simply register. As a member of Swagbucks, you can earn points, called the SB for completing simple online tasks such as:
- Online purchase.
- Search in the network.
- Participation in surveys.
Then you can redeem your SB for free gift cards for various retailers, including Walmart.
3. Use TopCashback
TopCashback is a website that money back. Essentially, this means that if you make a purchase online through the website TopCashback, you can get discounts on purchases at thousands of online stores.
TopCashback is proud to gives you high percentage of return of money and offers many ways to convert the accrued discount to the currency. For example, the company will send you cash via direct Deposit or PayPal. He also converts your discount gift card — one option is a gift card to Walmart.
4. Download Ibotta
Ibotta is an app that allows you to receive cash rebates for purchases at many online stores and many ordinary shops.
Once you accumulate enough discounts to cash them, you have three options: Ibotta will refund your money via PayPal or Venmo or convert them into gift card. Gift cards Walmart is one of the options.
5. Download Shopkick
Shopkick is a free app that rewards you points, called “Kiki” — for completing small tasks while shopping such as scan barcodes of products in stores. You can convert “Kiki” for free gift cards from various merchants, including Walmart.
6. Buy gift cards from Raise
Raise is a gift card market, which sells second-hand gift cards at a price below their nominal value, as well as new gift cards at face value.
If you buy a new gift card through Raise, you will earn commissions, the so-called Raise Cash. And you can direct your Raise Cash on a future purchase gift cards from Raise, including gift cards to Walmart and get gift card free.